14-Year-Old Leaves Olympic Surfing Legends Behind in Shocking Gold Win

When Leihani Zoric was around four or five years old, she would watch surfing legends Carissa Moore and Stephanie Gilmore compete and imagine following in their footsteps one day. “I really want to get good at this because I love it. And it would be the coolest thing ever to do that as an actual job,” she recalled in a 2025 podcast interview. Little did she know that a few years later, she would be competing alongside the very athletes who inspired her. And now, at just 14, Zoric has stunned the surfing world at the ISA World Surfing Games in Peru, finishing ahead of some of her childhood idols to claim a historic gold medal.

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Zoric won the women’s individual title at the competition in Punta Rocas, Peru, on Sunday, November 15. Having turned 14 earlier this month, she became the youngest champion in the history of the ISA World Surfing Games. But winning this wasn’t easy for her. Competing in four-to-six-foot waves, Zoric opened with a score of 7.83, while American surfer Sawyer Lindblad posted a 7.17. French Olympic bronze medallist Johanne Defay then put pressure on the young Australian, but Zoric stayed in contention and delivered when it mattered most. Her two-wave total of 15.50 was enough to beat Defay, who finished with 14.67.

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The victory also helped Australia secure the women’s team gold, with experienced champions Tyler Wright and Stephanie Gilmore celebrating alongside the teenager. But Zoric’s route to the final had tested her in ways few expected.

She had to take the longer route after losing in the third round, dropping into the repechage rounds to keep her medal hopes alive. Her path also included tough matchups against some of the sport’s biggest names. She faced five-time world champion and Olympic champion Carissa Moore in an early heat, finishing second behind the American to advance. Later, she came up against two-time world champion Tyler Wright in a heat involving three Olympians and managed to progress while Wright was eliminated.

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Zoric had to keep winning to stay in the competition, even taking on four heats on the final day. Despite the demanding schedule and the experience of the surfers around her, she made it all the way to the final and claimed the biggest title of her young career.

Her success in Peru was not her first major achievement this year. In September, Zoric represented Australia at the ISA Junior World Championships. After missing out on qualification for the under-16 event, she received a wildcard entry into the under-18 division and went on to win the title. Just weeks later, she stepped into the senior women’s competition and showed that she could hold her own against some of the world’s best surfers.

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The gold medal also gave Australia a boost ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Zoric’s result helped the country secure an additional women’s surfing quota place, meaning Australia could potentially send three female surfers to LA28 instead of the usual two through this qualification pathway. However, the extra place does not guarantee Zoric a spot on the team. She will still have to earn her selection, but the teenager has already shown that she has the ability to compete with the world’s best.

In fact, Zoric had travelled to Peru with three clear goals in mind. She wanted to win the individual title, help Australia secure team gold and earn an additional women’s Olympic spot for her country. She managed to achieve all three. Sharing her excitement on Instagram, she wrote, “I came to Peru with one big dream and three goals: the individual gold, the team gold medal, and to help secure an extra women’s surfing spot for Australia at the LA28 Olympic Games.” But the victory meant more to her than simply bringing home three medals and achievements.

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Reflecting on her experience, Zoric also made it clear that she still sees herself as the same young girl who fell in love with surfing. “I’m still learning, growing and loving every minute. Still that same girl who loves the ocean, smiling, believing, having fun and giving her whole heart. Dreams really do come true,” she wrote. And while Zoric may still see herself as a learner, some of the biggest names in the sport have already taken notice of her talent.

Carissa Moore and other surfing figures praise Zoric’s talent

Leihani Zoric’s talent had caught the attention of established figures in surfing long before her historic victory in Peru. Her childhood idol, Carissa Moore, was among those who recognized her potential. After facing Zoric at the World Surfing Games, the five-time world champion and Olympic gold medallist praised both her surfing and her character. “I’ve been a fan of her surfing and of seeing her grow, not only in the water but out of the water. She’s an amazing human being, and the surfing world is really lucky to have her leading the way,” Moore said.

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Australian surfing coach Chelsea Hedges also had high praise for the teenager, describing her as one of the most exciting athletes she had worked with. “She’s probably one of the most exciting athletes that I’ve worked with. She’s very creative and unpredictable in what she’s going to do each session, which is a pretty special trait to have,” Hedges said. However, this recognition did not come overnight. Zoric had been showing signs of her talent in junior competitions for several years.

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At just 11, she was already competing against older surfers and collecting titles. In July 2024, Zoric won the Under-14 girls’ divisions at both the Occy Grom Comp at Snapper Rocks and the Skullcandy Oz Grom Open at Lennox Head. She delivered an especially impressive performance in the latter final, scoring 16.34 while her closest rival managed just 7.53.

She continued that winning run in 2025, claiming the Under-14 girls’ title at the Soundboks Oz Grom Open for the third consecutive year. She also won the Occy Grom competition around the same time. These results showed that Zoric was not simply a promising young surfer. She was already becoming a force in junior competitions, setting the stage for an even bigger breakthrough in 2026.