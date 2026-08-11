American Swimming Champion Accused of Killing Security Guard After Exiting NCAA

A routine overnight shift at a Maui resort ended in tragedy. A 63-year-old security guard was found dead, and hours later, police arrested a 20-year-old former college swimmer after allegedly finding him wandering naked through the nearby streets.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Legend Storer, a former Concordia University Irvine swimmer, is facing second-degree murder, first-degree burglary and indecent exposure charges in connection with the death of security guard Michael Dyer. Storer has pleaded not guilty.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Maui Police Department, the incident began around 1:45 a.m. on August 5 at a condominium resort on Lower Honoapiʻilani Road in Lahaina. Dyer was working his overnight shift when a man allegedly entered his office and attacked him.

Surveillance footage later became a key part of the investigation…

ADVERTISEMENT

Police say the footage showed a naked man approaching Dyer’s office before assaulting him and fleeing on foot. Court records cited by local reports allege that the weapon used in the attack may have been a five-gallon water container.

Dyer was later found unresponsive inside the resort. Medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

The details became even more disturbing as the investigation unfolded.

Around 3 a.m., police began receiving reports about a naked man wandering through the Kahana area. Officers located Storer roughly 30 minutes later. He was still unclothed and had numerous abrasions, according to police, and was taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center for evaluation.

Investigators then reviewed surveillance footage and allegedly determined that the man taken to the hospital was the same person captured during the attack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Storer was subsequently transported to the Wailuku Police Station without incident. While authorities worked to piece together what happened, Dyer’s family was left dealing with an unimaginable loss.

Dyer’s relatives described him as a devoted husband who had been working the graveyard shift when he was killed. He and his wife, Joy, had been married for 26 years, according to the family’s fundraising campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mike was a family man and very devoted to his wife, Joy,” his relatives said in a statement to Hawaii News Now.

A coworker also recalled the final ordinary moments before the tragedy, saying Dyer had been eating during his break when the attack occurred.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He was a great person and he was just in his office having a cheeseburger on his lunch break,” coworker Bell Hill told the outlet.

The family has since started a GoFundMe campaign to help Joy through the sudden loss.

A glimpse at Legend Storer’s swimming career

Long before his name appeared in court records, Storer was known in Hawaii and collegiate swimming circles for what he did in the pool.

ADVERTISEMENT

Born in 2006, Storer attended Maui Preparatory Academy and competed for the Lahaina Swim Club. He became a two-time Maui Interscholastic League champion and finished runner-up in the 100-yard breaststroke at the Hawaii LSC State Championships. Swimming eventually took him to California.

Storer joined Concordia University Irvine’s men’s swimming program for the 2024-25 academic year. The breaststroke and sprint specialist was part of the school’s conference championship team in 2025 and was studying business finance. His collegiate chapter, however, was brief…

ADVERTISEMENT

Concordia discontinued its men’s swimming program in May 2025. According to the university, Storer did not return to the school afterward. “After Concordia discontinued the Men’s Swim program in May 2025, Legend did not return as a student,” Ann Ashmon, the university’s associate vice president of strategic communications, told the Orange County Register.

That brought an end to his connection with the NCAA program, but the swimming background remains a notable part of his story. Now, his future is being decided in a very different setting.

Storer is being held in Maui without bail. During his court hearing, District Court Judge Christopher Dunn cited concerns about community safety and the likelihood that no set of conditions would adequately address those concerns.

For now, the investigation and legal proceedings continue. Storer is presumed innocent unless proven guilty, and authorities have not publicly established a motive for the alleged attack. His next court appearance is scheduled for August 11.