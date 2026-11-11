Double Olympic Champion Confirms Switching Countries Just Before LA 2028

Four Olympic medals made Tatjana Smith one of South Africa’s greatest sporting icons. But as she prepares for another Olympic chapter, the swimming champion has made a decision that will see her trade the country’s familiar green and gold for Dutch orange.

Watch What’s Trending Now!



On November 10, with tears in her eyes, Smith officially announced that she would represent the Netherlands in the next phase of her swimming career, following approval of her change of sporting nationality by World Aquatics. The 29-year-old explained her decision in an emotional Instagram video, making it clear that while her competitive allegiance is changing, her connection to South Africa is not.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve always been both Dutch and South African. Both are a part of who I am, but sport requires you to choose one to represent,” she explained. Having represented South Africa throughout her Olympic career, Smith now wants to explore another part of her heritage while pursuing her ambition of competing at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.



However, the decision also comes down to something beyond identity. Smith admitted that the opportunity offers better high-performance support and a more sustainable financial future, something that previously made continuing her swimming career difficult.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The reality is that this opportunity also offers greater high-performance support and the potential to build a more sustainable career,” she said. She also acknowledged that her decision could disappoint some supporters but stressed that she had to make the choice with her future in mind.



The announcement marks a significant change for the swimmer who became South Africa’s most decorated Olympic athlete across the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Games. Yet, while her international career will now continue under a different flag, Smith has no intention of leaving her home country. She will remain based in South Africa, train with her longtime coaches, and continue supporting local athletes through the Lighthouse Sport Foundation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Smith’s departure also brings renewed attention to her difficult relationship with Swimming South Africa (SSA). The Olympic champion has previously spoken about the financial and administrative challenges athletes face, suggesting that her decision to represent the Netherlands could offer a different perspective on how sporting systems support their talent.



One incident that highlighted her frustration involved the delayed payment of her $35,000 prize money from the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka. SSA initially withheld the payment after claiming she had competed in the wrong kit. The federation eventually released the money more than a year later, while the interest accumulated during the delay became another point of dispute.

ADVERTISEMENT

Smith’s legal representatives subsequently demanded the interest as well, arguing that athletes should not have to wait years to receive money earned through their performances.



The concerns extend beyond her personal experience. According to figures reported in South African media, athletes’ contributions to SSA increased from approximately $445,000 in 2024 to $581,000 in 2025, while their high-performance expenditure fell from around $1.18 million to $941,000 over the same period. Athletes were also reportedly expected to contribute approximately $3,350 towards the December 2026 Short Course World Championships.

ADVERTISEMENT

The federation faced further scrutiny in August 2026 when World Aquatics’ Aquatics Integrity Unit provisionally suspended president Alan Fritz and CEO Shaun Adriaanse over potential violations of its integrity code, including alleged abuse of power.



Against this backdrop, Smith’s words about athletes deserving better support carry particular significance. “I believe there is so much we can learn from other sporting systems,” she said in her announcement. She also insisted that athletes deserve an environment where they can “thrive. Not just survive.”

ADVERTISEMENT



Her frustration, however, has never diminished her pride in representing South Africa. “I will always be incredibly proud to be South African. It is where I was born, where I call home, and a huge part of my identity,” she added.

While the concerns surrounding South Africa’s swimming administration have added another dimension to her decision, Smith has already begun preparing for what comes next. Her return to competitive swimming has given her a fresh target, and the switch to Dutch colors now opens another route to achieving it.

A new Olympic dream awaits Smith in Dutch colors

Smith’s announcement comes just months after she decided to reverse her retirement. Following her remarkable performances in Paris in 2024, where she won 100m breaststroke gold and 200m silver, she stepped away from competitive swimming.

ADVERTISEMENT



Her Tokyo 2020 campaign had already established her as an Olympic champion, with gold in the 200m breaststroke and silver in the 100m. She also became the first South African woman to win a swimming world championship gold medal when she claimed the 200m breaststroke title in Fukuoka in 2023.



After announcing her comeback in September 2026, Smith returned to competition at the South African Short Course Championships in Pietermaritzburg. She won the national 50m breaststroke title and recorded two personal bests, signalling that her ambitions remain very much alive.

ADVERTISEMENT



The 50 m breaststroke, a new addition to the Olympic swimming program for Los Angeles 2028, is now among her targets. Her first major international appearance representing the Netherlands is expected at the Short Course World Championships in Beijing from December 1 to 6.



For Smith, this is not an attempt to erase what she achieved in South African colors. Instead, it is an opportunity to build on that legacy while exploring how far her talent can take her under a different flag. As she put it, choosing a new path does not erase the journey that brought her here.

And although South African fans may need some time to get used to seeing her in orange, Smith hopes they will continue supporting her next Olympic dream.