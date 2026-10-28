Four Texas A&M Student-Athletes Removed From Roster Following Conduct Violations

Texas A&M’s men’s swimming program is facing another hazing-related controversy, with four swimmers removed from the roster following student conduct violations. The decision comes after the Aggies opened their season with two defeats, raising fresh questions about a program that has dealt with a similar incident in the past.

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The university confirmed that members of the men’s team had missed early-season competition because of “student-related conduct violations.” Head coach Blaire Anderson said the school had completed its review and taken action, making it clear that the program would not overlook misconduct.

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“Behavior that falls short of Texas A&M’s Core Values has no place in our program,” Anderson said. “We will continue working closely with university leadership to uphold the standards expected at Texas A&M.”



According to SwimSwam, the violations are related to hazing. Fifth-year Connor Foote, seniors Logan Brown and Ben Scholl, and junior Chase Swearingen had been absent from competition before their removal from the roster on Tuesday morning.

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The decision follows reports that seven swimmers had missed the Aggies’ opening meets against Georgia on October 10 and LSU on October 23. Three of those absences reportedly stemmed from injuries or illness.

The latest development also brings back memories of the program’s previous hazing controversy. In September 2023, reports indicated that a large portion of Texas A&M’s men’s swimming and diving team had been suspended for the fall semester following a hazing incident.

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According to sources cited by SwimSwam at the time, swimmers were allegedly encouraged to participate in a drinking game in which beverages were taped to their hands. The report described differing accounts of the incident, including claims that participants could choose non-alcoholic drinks.



That episode occurred before Anderson took over as head coach in May 2024. The latest case therefore presents a new challenge for the current coaching staff as the university reinforces its expectations for student-athletes.

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On the competitive side, the Aggies have struggled through their opening meets, losing 222-78 to Georgia before falling 181.5-116.5 to LSU. With their next scheduled competition coming at the Texas Invitational from November 18-20, the team has time to regroup, but the roster changes leave it facing an uncertain stretch.

A closer look at the four swimmers’ careers

The roster changes affect athletes with different levels of experience, including swimmers who have represented Texas A&M at the NCAA Championships.

Foote entered his fifth year after sitting out the previous season to focus on an internship in construction science. He had already established himself as a strong sprint swimmer, finishing 10th in the 50-yard freestyle at the 2025 NCAA Championships in 18.78 seconds. Before college, he won multiple Texas 5A state titles and earned USA Today Texas Male Swimmer of the Year honors in 2021 and 2022.

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Brown, meanwhile, was the Aggies’ sole individual swimming qualifier at the 2026 NCAA Championships. He finished 13th in the 200-yard breaststroke, earning four points for the team. His success began in high school, where he won consecutive Texas Class 6A state titles in the 100-yard breaststroke and competed at the 2024 US Olympic Trials.

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Scholl also contributed to Texas A&M’s NCAA campaign, qualifying as a relay swimmer. He helped the 200-yard freestyle relay finish 15th, leading off in 19.01 seconds. A former Texas 6A state champion in the 50-yard freestyle, Scholl developed his sprinting ability through years of competition at Cypress Fairbanks Swim Club.



Swearingen, the youngest member of the group, had returned to competition after missing the second half of the previous season because of an injury. The junior won the 50-yard freestyle and 50-yard butterfly at Texas A&M’s exhibition intrasquad meet against TCU. His earlier achievements include a state championship in the 200-yard individual medley in Ohio and multiple NCSA titles.

Coming back to the present scenario, for now, Texas A&M’s priority appears to be upholding its standards while navigating the consequences of the completed conduct review. The university has confirmed that action has been taken, but it has not publicly detailed the individual findings behind the four swimmers’ removals.