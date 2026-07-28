Multiple DQs Crush Paralympic Star’s Hopes for Two Podium Finishes

Misfortune struck twice for Canadian para-swimmer Fernando Lu at the 2026 Commonwealth Games. Just a few days after losing a bronze medal to disqualification, the youngster watched a silver slip away the very same way.

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Lu suffered another heartbreaking disqualification on Monday after initially finishing second in the men’s 100m breaststroke SB9 final. A few days ago, he faced disqualification for “alternating lane movement,” and hence, his fellow Canadian Jack Gill inherited the medal instead. No one expected this to happen twice in such quick succession.

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Lu had entered the Games as one of Canada’s brightest young para swimming talents after qualifying through the Commonwealth Games ranking system. In Monday’s final, he crossed the wall behind Australia’s Beau Matthews, seemingly adding a silver medal to his campaign. But officials later ruled him out, promoting New Zealand’s Joshua Willmer from bronze to silver.

Willmer admitted he had no idea the standings had changed until an official broke the news in the mixed zone.

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“It’s unreal, I had no idea,” the Kiwi said. “I’m pretty stoked. It’s a bummer to the guy who got DQ’ed, but silver – what an upgrade!” While delighted with his own result, Willmer acknowledged the disappointment Lu must have been feeling after another race ended in heartbreak rather than celebration.

This back-to-back disqualification is a big setback for the Canadian, but at the same time, this is a big learning experience for his bright career up ahead.

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Knowing more about Canada’s rising star Fernando Lu

Although still only in his late teens, Lu has already built an impressive résumé. He first turned heads at the 2023 Parapan American Games in Santiago, where, at just 16 years old, he became the youngest athlete on Canada’s team. Competing against far more experienced swimmers, he claimed silver in the 50m freestyle and bronze in the 100m butterfly while also reaching six individual finals.

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His rapid rise continued in 2024 when he secured qualification for his first Paralympic Games at Canada’s Para Swimming Trials. Training under coach Ryan Skomorowski at the Langley Olympians Swim Club, Lu has continued to develop into one of the country’s most exciting prospects.

Born with amniotic band syndrome, a condition that affects his hands and feet, Lu has never allowed his disability to define his ambitions. Some of his fingers are shorter than others, but his coach insists it has never limited what he can achieve. “That doesn’t hold him back,” Skomorowski once said. “He knows how to adapt his training practice.”

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The youngster’s work ethic has become just as well known as his talent. Whether balancing schoolwork with elite training or preparing for international competitions, Lu has consistently found ways to overcome obstacles.

Before races, he prefers to stay on his feet rather than relax. “I try not to sit down or rest,” he once explained. “I like to kind of jump around and keep my body active.” Those qualities helped him capture gold and silver at a Para Swimming World Series event in Guadalajara before his breakthrough Parapan Games performance. They also earned him a place among Canada’s Paralympic team, signaling a bright future in the sport.

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That is why Glasgow will sting. Two races, two apparent medals and two disqualifications are difficult for any athlete to process, let alone someone still at the beginning of his international career.

Yet if Lu’s journey has shown anything so far, it’s that setbacks have never defined him. At an age when many swimmers are only beginning to make their mark, Canada’s rising star has already demonstrated the resilience needed to bounce back from even the toughest disappointments.