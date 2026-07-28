National Champion Battles Through Brain Cancer to Make Commonwealth Finals

A brain cancer diagnosis could have ended Archie Goodburn’s career. Instead, it became the beginning of a story that captivated the Commonwealth Games. He didn’t need a medal to win over the crowd. All he had to do was step onto the blocks.

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Just two years after being diagnosed with an incurable form of brain cancer, the Scottish swimmer continues to fight battles far beyond the pool. The 25-year-old swimmer, who won the 2023 British Swimming Championships, broke down in tears after finishing seventh in the men’s 50m Breaststroke final at the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

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“Outside the pool I dream of a future where brain cancer isn’t the biggest killer of those under 40, where the UK government establishes a brain cancer lead to make that change,” he said. “I’d much prefer that change is made, and that dream is completed, than any of my personal goals in the pool because what families and young people are going through out there is really beyond the comprehension of many people out there and certainly harder than anything I’ve had to do as a world-class sportsman.”

If we take a look at his journey, the path for him has been anything but ordinary.

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In 2024, Goodburn’s Olympic dream took a devastating turn. After weeks of experiencing seizures, numbness down his left side and recurring feelings of déjà vu, the then-22-year-old received a phone call after training that changed everything.

Tests later confirmed he had three inoperable low-grade brain tumors known as oligodendroglioma, a rare form of brain cancer that accounts for only a small percentage of diagnoses. Doctors told him the disease was incurable, and the reality he faced was one no young athlete should ever have to hear: he might not even see his 40s. But instead of walking away from the sport, Goodburn chose to keep fighting.

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He secured access to a pioneering treatment program that has helped slow the growth of his tumors while balancing elite swimming with a chemical engineering degree at the University of Edinburgh, graduating with first-class honors.

Even after suffering a breakthrough seizure in April, just ten days before the Commonwealth Games trials, he returned to qualify for the men’s 50m breaststroke final with the seventh-fastest time, lining up alongside world record holder Adam Peaty.

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Monday’s final didn’t end with a medal. Goodburn finished joint seventh in the men’s 50m breaststroke, later jokingly calling it “joint last.” But by then, the result had almost become secondary to the story unfolding around him. Overcome with emotion after the race, he broke down in tears before reflecting on a week that had already exceeded his expectations.

“It’s pretty indescribable,” he told BBC Sport Scotland. “Usually the words flow easily, but I’m finding myself quite speechless. The experience was everything I dreamed of and more. But the time, unfortunately, wasn’t there.”

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The Commonwealth Games had become a beacon through some of the darkest moments of his life. Yet even after achieving that goal, Goodburn’s attention quickly returned to something far bigger than swimming.

“The goal was to make the final, and the dream was to win a medal,” he said. “That dream didn’t come true, but one of my other dreams is that we see a future where brain cancer isn’t the biggest killer of patients under 40.”

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His determination has left a lasting impression on those around him. Team-mate Duncan Scott described him as “inspirational,” while fellow Team Scotland swimmer Jensen Norris and his family praised Goodburn’s resilience. Nancy and Dreanna Norris, the mother and sister of Team Jensen, said that Goodburn’s journey had inspired many in and around the team.

The support extended beyond Team Scotland.

Spectators packed into Tollcross International Swimming Centre rose to applaud him. Goodburn may have left Glasgow without a Commonwealth medal, but he departed with something equally powerful: a reminder that some of sport’s greatest victories happen long before the finish line.