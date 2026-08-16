American Swimmer Achieves Historic Feat After Breaking World Record Twice In Same Day

In Indianapolis, Kate Douglass did not walk onto the blocks expecting to rewrite the history of the 50-meter freestyle. She had a much smaller target in mind: a personal best, and perhaps the American record. Her best time was 23.91 seconds, a mark she shared with Gretchen Walsh. And the event had never been central to Douglass’ Olympic story.

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She had not even swum the 50m freestyle at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials. So as she settled onto the blocks in Indianapolis, this was supposed to be another chance to test the limits of her versatility. Nothing more.

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Then the clock stopped at 23.59 seconds.

She had taken down Sarah Sjöström’s 23.61-second world record, turning an event she had barely been expected to dominate into one she suddenly owned. The record did not stay with her for long.

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Nine days later, Walsh, her training partner and former University of Virginia teammate, lowered it to 23.55 seconds in Rome. The exchange gave their 50m freestyle rivalry another layer: Douglass had found a world-record event almost by surprise, only for someone who trains alongside her to take it away.

By the time the two lined up again at the 2026 Pan Pacific Championships, Walsh had the record and Douglass had a reason to chase it. Douglass reclaimed it in the morning heats with a 23.49-second swim, cutting six hundredths off Walsh’s mark. She was not satisfied with that, either.

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Roughly nine hours later, she was back on the blocks. This time, Douglass touched in 23.19 seconds, lowering the world record she had set that morning by another three-tenths of a second. Walsh finished second in 23.74, while Australia’s Meg Harris took bronze in 23.89.

“Definitely wasn’t expecting that,” Douglass said after the morning swim. She knew she could get under 24 seconds, but the world record was beyond what she had planned for.

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The evening swim made the morning performance look like only the first chapter. In less than a day, Douglass had gone from reclaiming the world record to making her own mark look outdated. She had now broken the long-course 50m freestyle world record three times in her career.

That first breakthrough in Indianapolis had already been difficult for Douglass to process. She had gone into that race hoping only to lower her personal best and reclaim the American record. “I was really just hoping to go a best time, break the American record,” she said on Peacock. “That’s a lot faster than I ever thought I would go tonight, or ever.”

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Her rise in the event is even more striking because the 50m freestyle was not the race that defined her path to the Olympics. She has built her reputation across breaststroke, freestyle and individual medley events, and the 200m breaststroke was the event in which she won Olympic gold in Paris. She is also a five-time Olympic medalist.

Douglass has since added another layer to that versatility. In October 2025, she broke the short-course 100m freestyle world record with a 50.19 in Westmont, then became the first woman to swim the event under 50 seconds when she lowered the mark to 49.93 in Toronto. World Aquatics lists both performances as world records.

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Her 50m freestyle record also ended a long wait for an American woman. Dara Torres was the last American woman to hold the long-course world record in the event, setting the mark multiple times between 1983 and 1984. Douglass is the first American woman to take the record since that era.

Kate Douglass’ schedule after record-breaking performance

The second world record was not the end of Douglass’ night. It was barely the beginning.

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Just 25 minutes after winning the 50m freestyle, she was back in the pool for the 200m breaststroke final, the event in which she won Olympic gold at Paris 2024. She finished second in 2:22.57 after Canada’s Alexanne Lepage led from start to finish and won in 2:21.73.

The turnaround was so tight that Douglass later described the challenge of coming down from the adrenaline of the world-record swim. “I felt I was going to throw up, pass out on the block there,” she said, describing the difficulty of switching from the excitement of the 50m record straight into another race.

And there was still one more race waiting for her. After the 200m breaststroke, Douglass returned to the podium for her 50m freestyle gold medal, then had only a short window before heading back to the pool for the women’s 4x100m medley relay. She anchored the U.S. team, completing a three-race stretch that began with a world record and ended with another gold medal.

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The schedule was only the final-night snapshot of what had already been a huge meet for Douglass. Earlier in the Pan Pacific Championships, she had helped the United States set a world record in the mixed 4x100m medley relay, swimming alongside Gretchen Walsh, Will Modglin and Van Mathias. The American quartet finished in 3:36.70.

She had also come within one-hundredth of the individual 100m freestyle world record the night before, leading off the U.S. 4x100m freestyle relay in 51.69 seconds. That performance gave her another reason to believe the 50m freestyle could produce something special the following morning.

“Just barely missing the world record last night kind of fueled me a little bit for today,” Douglass said after her 23.49 in the 50m freestyle preliminaries.

That context makes the two 50m world records feel less like an isolated burst and more like the culmination of a meet in which Douglass kept finding another gear. She was named the Pan Pacific Championships’ best female swimmer, edging Australia’s Lani Pallister for the honor after a meet that included her two 50m freestyle world records and multiple relay performances.

For Douglass, the strangest part may be how quickly the 50m freestyle went from an event she had not even contested at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials to the race in which she now owns the fastest time in history. The record has changed hands between her and Walsh three times since June, but after Pan Pacs, Douglass is holding it by a much wider margin than either swimmer had managed before.