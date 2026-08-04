Brain Illness Forces American Olympian to 3 Weeks in Bed Amid Championships

Claire Weinstein entered 2026 with every reason to believe it would be another milestone year. With no World Championships or Olympic Games on the calendar, the Pan Pacific Championships stood as the biggest international meet of her season, and she had earned spots on Team USA in the 200m, 400m, 800m, and 1500m freestyle events. But those plans have come to an unexpected halt after a serious health setback forced her to withdraw from the meet.

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On August 4, the 19-year-old Olympian announced on Instagram that she will not compete at next week’s Pan Pacific Championships. Calling the decision “incredibly difficult,” Weinstein explained, “Representing my country is one of the greatest honors, however I don’t want to wear the USA cap unless I know I am prepared to race at an elite level.”

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Alongside the statement, Weinstein shared two photos. The first showed her back in the pool during training, while the second offered a glimpse of her recent hospitalization. The image showed an IV cannula inserted into her hand, a pulse oximeter clipped to her finger, and a hospital identification wristband.

The swimmer also reflected on how the experience had changed her perspective. “3 weeks in a hospital bed really puts things into perspective and I’m just grateful that I’m able to be back in the water doing what I love again. I will never take the grind for granted and trust I will be back :).”

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While Weinstein did not mention the cause of her hospitalization in this latest post, she had revealed on her Instagram on July 28 that she had been diagnosed with viral meningitis after initially believing she was suffering from a severe migraine.

“Hi guys! Just wanted to give you a little life update. As many of you know, I had to pull out of the Sacramento Pro Series due to what we originally thought was a severe migraine,” she wrote in an Instagram Story.

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“After a second visit to the ER back home, I was hospitalized and later diagnosed with viral meningitis. The recovery has been one of the most frustrating and humbling things I have ever been through. I’m thankful for the people that have been there to support me through it all.”

Meningitis is an infection and inflammation of the membranes and fluid surrounding the brain and spinal cord.

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Despite being sidelined for the biggest international meet of her season, Weinstein struck an optimistic tone in her latest update. She says, “I wish my teammates all the best and I can’t wait to watch everyone crush it in Irvine!! “

However, Weinstein is not the only Olympic swimmer whose health has forced her to step away from one of the biggest meets of the year.

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Kaylee McKeown’s illness also ended her Pan Pacific Championships campaign

On July 10, 2026, five-time Olympic gold medalist Kaylee McKeown announced she was withdrawing from both the Commonwealth Games and the Pan Pacific Championships after being diagnosed with glandular fever. The Australian swimming star revealed that she had been battling unexplained health issues for months before receiving the diagnosis.

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McKeown said she had experienced persistent fatigue, shortness of breath, and a loss of appetite, initially believing she was simply recovering from the flu. However, further medical tests revealed that her body was fighting glandular fever. “What I thought a few months ago was the flu has turned out to be my body fighting glandular fever,” she said.

Despite feeling unwell, McKeown still competed at the Australian selection trials and earned her place on the national team for both major championships. But even after reducing her training following the trials, her condition failed to improve. “I was sick going into trials, and I just have not got better,” she explained.

This makes McKeown’s case quite similar to Claire Weinstein’s. Both were expected to be among the biggest stars at the 2026 Pan Pacific Championships, but both ultimately chose to prioritize their health over competing.