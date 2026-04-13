“Crying”: US Olympic Gold Medalist’s Farewell Leaves Swimming World in Tears

Katie Ledecky may own the record books, but Leah Smith has been the top middle‑to‑long‑distance swimmer in the U.S. For years, Smith chased Ledecky’s relentlessly high standards. At the 2021 TYR Pro Swim Series in Mission Viejo, Leah won the 800 free in 8:24.46 as Katie swept the 200 (1:54.40), 400 (3:59.25), and 1500 (15:40.55). Despite the rivalry, Smith credited her teammate for raising the stakes at the time: “She elevates the sport in general, but helps everybody put their sights on bigger and bigger goals.” Now that her career winds down, it’s time for fellow swimmers to credit her impact on the sport, too.

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For Leah, even losing to her long-standing rival on the biggest stage didn’t matter because simply being at the Rio Olympics meant she had achieved a dream she first had when she was “10 years old.” Now, years after that moment and more than two decades since she first stepped into a pool, Smith has called time on her storied career.

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The 30-year-old announced via Instagram that she has officially retired from competitive swimming, having last competed at the 2024 US Olympic Trials:

“It’s been almost two years since I stepped on the blocks for the last time, and I’m filled with so much gratitude when I look back on my 23 years in swimming,” Smith wrote on Instagram. “It’s hard to put in to words what the friendships and memories I made during that time mean to me. I’ll cherish this incredible two+ decades for the rest of my life.”

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The entire swimming world came out in droves to show Leah Smith their love as seven-time World Championship gold medalist and fellow American swimmer Mallory Burckle kicked off proceedings with a heartfelt message, writing, “Crying!!! Leah – you have always been such an inspiration to me & made such an impact on my swimming career ❤️❤️ will cherish those moments forever!!”

The farewell message came with an equally emotional video montage that showcased Smith’s journey from that six-year-old child swimming fearlessly to a 20-year-old winning the four NCAA Championships in the 500 and 1650 freestyle, alongside two Olympic medals. Her only misfortune, however, was often having to compete alongside a legend in Katie Ledecky, though some may say it pushed her to improve even more.

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That shows in her medal cabinet, as Leah Smith has won nine World Championship medals (three of each) in the long course and seven in the short course, for a total of 25 medals. But her competitive spirit and natural athletic ability come as no surprise, especially because her family includes athletes excelling across different disciplines.

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Her father was a pole vaulter at UVA, while her older sister also swam at the collegiate level, and her brothers competed at D1 and D2 colleges. Most notably, her great-grandfather was a World Series champion. And now Smith has added to that legacy.

“I have so much love and gratitude for my huge families of teammates and coaches from @jccsailfish , @usaswimming , @uvaswimdive, and @texaswsd . I feel SO lucky I got to be a part of such a special groups of people. Thank you swimming!!! ILY 🫶 #retired 💫😊,” Smith added.

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However, the now 30-year-old did miss out on both the 2020 and 2024 Olympics, falling just short at the Olympic Trials for both Games. Yet despite that, she has no regrets, and her farewell post reflected that, as did the comments, as Olympians, swimming superstars, and more all gave Smith the farewell she deserved.

Swimming community left in tears as Leah Smith waves goodbye

“😭😭 so many amazing moments shared with you, I feel so lucky! 🥹🇺🇸 Thank YOU Leah for all you’ve given this sport ❤️,” wrote Katie Ledecky, the most decorated American woman in Olympic history.

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Her love for Leah Smith comes as no shock, given that the two women have been competing side by side for nearly a decade before Smith took a hiatus because of her shoulder injury. In fact, during Smith’s heyday, only Ledecky consistently beat her across multiple events. The duo even combined to win an Olympic gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics, with Ledecky anchoring Team USA while Smith went second in the 4x200m relay.

That did, however, come after Ledecky beat Smith, albeit with a world record time, to the 400m freestyle gold medal, with the now 30-year-old finishing five seconds behind her rival. But that wasn’t the first or last time they competed together in the relay, having won gold medals at the 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2022 World Championships in the 4x200m relay.

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Alisson Schmidt, their Olympic gold medal-winning 4×200m relay teammate, echoed Ledecky’s comments and wrote, “Not me here crying tears of gratitude ❤️ so grateful that I got to be apart of your journey!! Love you fellow Pittsburgh girl!!”

Alisson wasn’t the only one who was proud to be a part of Leah Smith’s journey as 2022 World Championship gold medalist Dakota Luther wrote, “My hero. You are one of a kind, Leah! I feel so fortunate to have called you a teammate, and most importantly a friend 🩵”

It’s no real surprise that Smith became such a big inspiration and an icon for many, especially given her performances before and after the 2016 Rio Olympics. While her powers may have waned towards the end of the 2010s, thanks to injuries and other issues, Smith continued winning medals after her Olympic success, two gold medals at the 2017 and 2022 World Championships, plus silvers at the 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2023 tournaments, alongside a handful of bronze medals.

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It meant that she was a consistent part of Team USA during that period, mentoring younger swimmers as Carol Capitani pointed out, writing, “Leah, You’re such a class act in and out of the pool! I am grateful our paths crossed and grateful for your leadership, laughs, and for living your truth: going to the well EVERY SINGLE DAY as if the exceptional were normal. You’re the best! ❤️🤘🏼”

For Leah Smith, the tears may mark the end of her remarkable career, but they also show the lasting impact she has had on everyone who has shared the pool with her. And even though she has stepped away from competition, her legacy continues to ripple through the swimming world.