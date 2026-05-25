Enhanced Games CEO Finally Sighs in Relief With $1.25M Payout to Fulfill Silicon Valley Promise

CEO of the Enhanced Games, Maximilian Martin, started the project with the idea of athletes breaking world records with the help of performance-enhancing dr-gs. Owing to this bold concept, major Silicon Valley investors like Peter Thiel and Balaji Srinivasan helped him to raise around $300M+ in funding. But Martin’s dream almost clashed on the day of the event in Las Vegas on May 24, as no athlete was able to break an official world record until the very end. Then, in the final moments, a 32-year-old swimmer gave him a moment of relief.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The standout performance came from Kristian Gkolomeev, who swam the 50m freestyle in 20.81 seconds. In doing so, he beat the official world record of 20.88 seconds set by Cameron McEvoy two months ago. Plus, he also won a $1,000,000 bonus and a $250,000 first-place prize. So, the total now sits at $1.25 million. However, the time is not officially recognized in mainstream sports since the event allows performance-enhancing dr-gs, which are banned in traditional competitions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seeing the only world record of the night come from a four-hour program of swimming, weightlifting, and track brought an emotional moment for the CEO, who said,

“It’s unbelievable, we’re so proud of Kristian. Obviously, he did it last year for the first time. He did it tonight again. We are so happy for everything that we, as a company, can provide to Kristian.

ADVERTISEMENT

And see how such a dedication from an athlete really helps change his life for the better. And I’m just so proud of every other athlete that’s been participating here tonight. It’s just the beginning. I think we’ve seen all of us over this weekend, over the last 72 hours. The Enhanced Games have dominated the intel. We arrived in mainstream culture. We are here to stay.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story…