52 Consecutive National Championships Not Enough for Students to Save Swimming From College Board

Indian River State College has spent decades building one of the most dominant swimming programs in college sports. The men have won 52 consecutive national championships, and the women have collected 48 national titles. Yet, despite that record, both programs could be gone by the start of the 2027–28 academic year.

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Per the agenda of an upcoming Trustees meeting, the college’s Board of Trustees is scheduled to consider a proposal to eliminate its men’s and women’s swimming and diving programs on Oct. 27. Recommended by President Timothy E. Moore and his cabinet, the proposal forms part of a wider Athletic Restructuring Plan. If approved, it would end a remarkable run of success at a college in Fort Pierce, Florida, that has turned generations of swimmers into national champions.

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The timing makes the proposal particularly striking. In March, Indian River’s men won their 52nd consecutive National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) championship at their home pool. The women secured their 48th national crown at the same meet. The men’s streak is the longest active national championship run in college athletics, a level of consistency that few programs in any sport can match.

Swimming World reported that the proposed restructuring has already prompted backlash and petitions from people determined to keep the teams alive.

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The 2026 championships offered another reminder of what the Pioneers have built. Sophomore Marcus Johnson set NJCAA national records in the men’s 50-yard and 100-yard breaststroke events. The 100-yard mark was broken twice during the competition, and the men’s 400-yard medley relay team of Noah Smith, Johnson, Zack Gresham, and Oliver Nell shattered the national record by more than two seconds. The same quartet matched the existing record in the 200-yard medley relay.

The women did not lose a single event during their championship meet.

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Head coach Sion Brinn also has a personal connection to the program’s history. A former Indian River swimmer who competed for the college in 1991–93, Brinn has led the team since 2013 and has won 13 national championships as head coach. He also represented Jamaica at the 1996 Olympics and Great Britain at the 2000 Games.

After the March triumph, Brinn spoke about the importance of not taking the program’s success for granted.

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“We talk every year about not taking anything for granted, and I think that mindset is what keeps this program going,” he said in the college’s championship announcement.

The men’s 52nd title was especially meaningful because it came at home, in front of friends, family, and the local community. Indian River State College celebrated the achievement as another milestone in a tradition that has lasted for decades.

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Now, the people who have helped build that tradition are asking what happens next. Current swimmers have expressed shock at the proposal, and former athletes have begun rallying support through an online petition. The possibility of losing the program has raised concerns beyond the medals and records: Indian River has also served as a route to higher-level college competition for swimmers from the United States and abroad.

Sophomore swimmer Kalla Hall, who came to Indian River from Australia, said the program had helped him improve in the pool and develop relationships with teammates from around the world. He also praised Brinn’s role in his development, saying the coach had reduced his swim times “incredibly” and was an outstanding person both in and out of the pool.

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“We feed so many of our swimmers into NCAA Division One and Division II,” Hall said. “It’s just phenomenal, and I just don’t know why they would want to get rid of this program.”

Freshman diver Tessa Simms raised another concern, pointing to the team’s 14 international athletes and asking what would happen to them if the program disappeared. For athletes who travelled thousands of miles to study and compete at Indian River, the proposal could disrupt both their education and their sporting plans.

Former swimmer Ella Smith launched an online petition on Oct. 20. By October 22, WPTV reported that it had collected more than 7,000 signatures. Smith, who also came from Australia and won medals at Indian River, said the response had been encouraging. She believes the support will help persuade the trustees to reconsider the proposal.

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“I genuinely think that the Board of Trustees are going to realize that this is a mistake,” Smith said, according to WPTV. She also stressed that the program offers more than a place to train and compete. It creates lasting relationships and experiences that athletes carry with them long after their time at college ends.

The trustees have not yet made a final decision. The Governance & Legislative Affairs Committee is scheduled to discuss the recommendations at 9:30 a.m. ET on Oct. 27 at the Williamson Conference Center Auditorium on the Dixon Hendry Campus in Okeechobee. The full District Board of Trustees meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. The college’s agenda does not give a specific reason for targeting swimming and diving, nor does it detail the financial impact of the proposed changes. Indian River had not provided a public explanation in the reports available ahead of the meeting.

The plan also proposes moving baseball, softball, and men’s basketball to NJCAA Division II, where the college’s volleyball team already competes. Administrators would also evaluate the feasibility of reinstating women’s basketball for the 2028–29 academic year; the program was discontinued in 2024. The swimming and diving proposal is therefore part of a broader review of the college’s athletic offerings, though the absence of a stated rationale leaves the reasoning behind the proposed cuts unclear.

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College Sports’ Cost-Cutting Wave Puts More Programs at Risk

Indian River’s situation comes amid wider financial pressure across American college athletics, where schools have reassessed budgets and the future of sports that do not generate the revenue associated with football and men’s basketball. Swimming and diving have already been affected elsewhere.

In March 2025, California Polytechnic State University (Cal Poly) announced that it would discontinue its men’s and women’s swimming and diving programs, citing financial realities and the impact of the House v. NCAA settlement. The university projected that the changes would cost its programs at least $450,000 annually. Cal Poly’s announcement made clear that the decision was tied to its own financial circumstances.

Cal Poly’s swimmers and supporters then tried to save the program through fundraising. The effort raised around $9 million, but it fell short of the university’s revised $15 million target, and the teams were not reinstated. The episode showed how difficult it can be for athletes and alumni to reverse a decision once a university has concluded that a program is financially unsustainable. It also demonstrated that a passionate support base and a history of athletic success do not necessarily guarantee a program’s survival.

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The financial pressures have broader roots. The House v. NCAA settlement paved the way for participating Division I schools to share revenue directly with athletes, adding a new cost to athletic department budgets. Associated Press reporting has described the effects on smaller and non-revenue sports, including swimming and wrestling, as schools reconsider roster sizes, scholarships, and spending. The pressures differ by institution, and not every program faces the same financial calculations.

Indian River competes in the NJCAA rather than NCAA Division I, so the settlement should not be assumed to be behind its proposed cuts.

That distinction is important because Indian River has not publicly explained why its administration wants to eliminate swimming and diving. The proposal may be part of a broader review of athletic spending, but the available agenda does not provide a cost breakdown or identify a specific financial problem that the cuts would solve. Without that information, the college’s decision cannot be directly compared with Cal Poly’s, where administrators explicitly cited financial pressures and the expected impact of the settlement.

For Indian River’s swimmers, the immediate concern is what the proposal could mean for their futures and for the generations who might otherwise have joined the program. The Pioneers’ championship record is extraordinary, but the trustees must still decide whether the teams will continue beyond the 2026–27 season. The online petition gives current athletes, former swimmers, and supporters a way to make their case before the meeting. Whether that pressure changes the outcome will become clearer when the board considers the restructuring plan on Oct. 27.