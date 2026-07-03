French Team Doctor Provides Encouraging Update on Léon Marchand’s Injury Recovery

Léon Marchand looked ready to win 200m breaststroke heats at the French Championships on June 29, but everything changed in a moment. A sharp pain in the adductor muscle of his right leg struck mid race. He soon withdrew from the rest of the event. Later, an MRI confirmed an intermediate-grade muscle injury. For a moment, it looked like his first European Championships plan had slipped away. But a new update from the French team doctors has brought hope back.

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In an interview published by L’Équipe on July 2, Sébastien Le Garrec, head of the INSEP medical unit and doctor of the French national swimming team, explained that Marchand would need time to recover but that the early signs were encouraging. He said, “He’ll need treatment and a rehabilitation phase,” adding that the situation is being managed carefully with the European Championships in Saint-Denis just three weeks away.

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Le Garrec also pointed to the positive start to recovery, saying, “The first 72 hours have been rather positive. He’s already started treatment, he’s maintained contact with the water, obviously adapting his training. And for now, everything is going very well, so we’re keeping our fingers crossed that it continues.”

Although Léon Marchand is unable to fully train, he has not been completely sidelined. According to Le Garrec, the 24-year-old has remained in the pool while avoiding any work that could aggravate the injury. “For now, he’s going to swim. We obviously can’t work on his lower limbs at all,” the doctor said. “Things will be introduced gradually….we hope to be able to increase the range of motion and work on it a bit more.”

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Reuters Paris 2024 Olympics – Swimming – Men’s 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final – Paris La Defense Arena, Nanterre, France – August 04, 2024. Leon Marchand of France reacts. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Le Garrec also cautioned against putting a firm timeline on Léon Marchand’s return. While a modified return to training could happen relatively soon, the larger objective is “to be able to return to competition at 100%. And that can take a few weeks.” But to train again for breaststroke would be a bit difficult.

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A return to full breaststroke training may prove more challenging. The stroke places the greatest strain on the adductor muscles because of its powerful kicking motion. Le Garrec also pointed out that the adductors are involved in other parts of swimming, including turns and push-offs from the wall, making a cautious and gradual recovery plan necessary before Léon Marchand can resume full training and competition.

Whether he returns in time or not is still uncertain, but his long-term direction remains unchanged.

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Léon Marchand’s mindset heading into 2026 and beyond

The European Championships in Saint-Denis were his main short-term target after Paris 2024. Speaking to Le Monde earlier this year, Léon Marchand made it clear that his aim was not just to win medals but to beat his best times.

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That mindset showed most clearly in the 400m individual medley, one of his signature events. It was set for the opening day of the European Championships, and Marchand admitted it was the race he looked forward to most. “If I qualify, it would be a race where I’d like to break my record.”

That record is his world best of 4:02.50, set at the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka. Instead of protecting past success, he has continued chasing a faster version of himself. Even before the injury, he had already shown that form. At the 2026 French Championships, he won the 400m individual medley in 4:04.56, the fastest time in the world that year and the fifth-fastest swim in history. It was another sign that he was moving close to top shape again.

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Léon Marchand also explained that his plans were broader than a single event. He spoke about racing the 400m individual medley, breaststroke, and even freestyle events, driven by the feeling that he was still improving. “I feel like I’ve improved in some areas and I’m curious to see where that can take me.” What stood out most was his mindset after Paris 2024. Even after winning four Olympic gold medals, he refused to treat it as a final destination.

“I always told myself the Paris Games were just one step.” He also added: “I really don’t want to do things over… I’ve turned the page.” For him, Paris was only a stage in a longer journey that stretches toward the European Championships, future World Championships, and ultimately the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

Even with LA 2028 in view, Léon Marchand keeps his focus closer to the present. “I need goals that come up quickly.” That is why the European Championships became such an important marker. They were about testing how far he could push his limits again, including the possibility of challenging his own world record while building toward the next Olympic cycle.