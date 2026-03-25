“Got $0”: Olympian Who Broke World Record Laments $1 Million Loss from Enhanced Games

Fresh off the blocks in Shenzhen, Australian sprinter Cameron McEvoy rewrote history on March 25, clocking a new world record in the 50m freestyle at the China Swimming Open. It was a performance that reaffirmed his resurgence at 31, and one that should have placed him at the centre of swimming’s celebratory spotlight. Instead, the aftermath left him confronting a far less glamorous reality about life at the sport’s highest level.

The reigning Olympic champion clocked 20.88 seconds, edging past the long-standing 20.91 mark set by Cesar Cielo during the now-banned super suit era. It was a historic swim, clean and controlled, and one that should have come with a major reward. But because the event was not sanctioned by World Aquatics, the performance did not qualify for an official world record bonus.

McEvoy still earned standard prize money, around $10,000, along with appearance fees, but nothing extra for breaking the record. “This competition had no world record incentive… so yeah, with this world record, I got $0 for that,” he said. It is a sharp contrast to other meets where record-breaking swims can bring in significant bonuses.

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By comparison, breaking a record at a World Cup meet can earn $10,000, and Leon Marchand has pocketed $30,000 at the 2025 World Championships for his record-breaking swim. And this disparity becomes even starker when looking at the Enhanced Games, which is a controversial event that allows performance-enhancing drugs under controlled conditions.

Athletes there can earn up to $1M for breaking a world record, with additional prize money for event wins. For McEvoy, who achieved his record cleanly under standard rules.

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Reuters Paris 2024 Olympics – Swimming – Men’s 50m Freestyle Final – Paris La Defense Arena, Nanterre, France – August 02, 2024. Cameron McEvoy of Australia celebrates after winning gold. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

“It’s crazy to think that to get a world record without a suit and without any performance-enhancing drugs, as a clean athlete, the bonus is $0, whereas if I went an easier route.”

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“You get not only a $US1 million bonus — $1.5 million Australian — but there’s also $US250,000 prize money for first place, which you would get on top of the world record,” he explained.

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Had McEvoy shattered the record at a World Cup meet instead, he’d be $10,000 richer. Last year, Leon Marchand walked away with $30,000 as the only swimmer to break a world record at the World Championships in Singapore.

Cam McEvoy added: “The stark contrast is massive we’re talking over $2 million compared to $0. And the $0 pathway is the much harder route to achieve something like this as well. It’s pretty ludicrous. It’s unfortunate that this pathway has $0, and the value placed on something like this is, from that perspective, deemed worth nothing. I’m dumbfounded by the contrast that exists currently in the landscape of swimming.”

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Despite the massive money gap, Cam McEvoy isn’t tempted to join the Enhanced Games.

McEvoy dismisses Enhanced Games Gimmick

Even though 15 swimmers have signed up for the Enhanced Games, Cam McEvoy is firm in his commitment to clean sport. He pointed out the serious risks of banned substances:

“While some safety measures may be in place, the long-term health effects of performance-enhancing drugs are significant, and many unknowns remain.”

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Drawing parallels with historical missteps, he added, “I’m no expert, but it seems reckless to assume performance can be prioritized without consequences.” For McEvoy, no amount of money could justify putting health and integrity at risk.

However, the Enhanced Games is set to debut in Las Vegas in May 2026 and will offer big payouts for record-breaking performances across swimming, athletics, and weightlifting. But McEvoy dismissed the event as little more than a spectacle, saying:

“It didn’t really hold much credibility to begin with… Public opinion and the public reception of it wasn’t very good, particularly in the realm of sport…”

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Hence, his focus remains on long-term goals and traditional competition, particularly the home Games in Brisbane.

“I’ll just keep at it every year and just take it one step at a time. I definitely think I can get faster. Whether that happens on an execution point of view, I can’t be ​so certain. But on paper, there’s definitely room to improve…,” he said.

So he is clearly showing that his sights are firmly on clean performance, not shortcuts or gimmicks!