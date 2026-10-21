“I Didn’t Want to Live”: Olympian Shares Vulnerable Truth Amid Family Feud

Olympic swimming star Ryan Lochte is asking people to think twice before joining an online pile-on after a fresh social media dispute involving his fiancée, Molly Gillihan, and his ex-wife, Kayla Rae Reid. The disagreement erupted after Gillihan spoke about how often Lochte sees his three children, prompting Reid to challenge her account. As the exchange gained attention online, Lochte initially stepped in to defend Gillihan, but he later deleted his post at her request. With questions emerging about why he had removed the post, the 42-year-old Olympian explained his decision and opened up about the personal toll of public shaming.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On October 19, Lochte explained his decision to remove the post in an Instagram Story, writing, “Even when I’m trying to defend @mollygilli she’s looking out for my peace and mental health. I deleted my post bc she asked me to….” He then urged people to understand “the effects of smear campaigns, public shaming, and online bullying.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Recalling his own struggles, he added, “In 2016, I reached a point where I didn’t want to live. I know how painful this can become. Our lives and mental health matter, and the bullying needs to stop.” Lochte’s reference to 2016 points to one of the most difficult periods of his public life.

During the Rio Olympics, he and fellow American swimmers reported an alleged robbery. Brazilian authorities later challenged the account, and Lochte faced a charge related to falsely reporting a crime. The criminal case was eventually dismissed, but the controversy brought intense criticism, damaged sponsorship relationships, and became one of the most widely discussed episodes of his career. Now, years later, Lochte is asking people to consider the impact their words can have, as another family dispute plays out in public.

ADVERTISEMENT

The latest round of criticism began when Gillihan was asked during an Instagram Q&A whether Lochte still sees his children, son Caiden, 9, and daughters Liv Rae, 7, and Georgia June, 3. Lochte lives in Springfield, Missouri, while the children primarily live with Reid in Florida.

“[He sees them] every month and we will have them here Christmas break, spring break and most of the summer. But it’s definitely not enough,” Gillihan replied. “We miss them like crazy and praying this is just a season.” Reid responded on Instagram on October 19, disputing Gillihan’s description of the custody schedule.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said the children spend one month with their father during their two-and-a-half-month summer break, while the parents divide holiday time equally. “At this point, the continuous desperation for attention is overwhelmingly obvious,” Reid wrote, adding that she would appreciate being left out of public discussions about her family.

She also pushed back against what she described as an unfair picture of her role as a parent, claiming she handles “the overwhelming majority of the parenting and financially providing for [her kids] almost entirely my own.” In the same statement, Reid said she continued to face name-calling, personal attacks, and commentary from people she had tried to distance herself from. She also criticized what she saw as the selective presentation of facts surrounding the custody arrangements.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You would think that by marriage number three, [Molly’s] understanding of respect, boundaries and the importance of staying out of someone else’s family matters?” Reid wrote. “But I suppose experience doesn’t always translate into growth. I would be, yet again, embarrassed and ashamed of my life choices.” Reid made it clear that she did not want the disagreement to continue, writing that she had “absolutely no interest in competing, arguing or participating in this circus.”

“I have three actual children to raise,” she added. “So, for what feels like the hundredth time, please leave me and my children alone. Publicly and privately.” Her remarks prompted Lochte to weigh in as the disagreement continued to draw attention.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lochte addressed the ongoing tensions in a statement to Us Weekly on Monday, October 19, defending his relationship with his children and pushing back against the public narrative surrounding the family. “We do miss the kids and love them very, very much. We can’t control the narrative that Kayla is and has created for over a year,” Lochte told the publication.

However, this is not the first time Lochte and Reid’s personal disagreements have spilled into the public eye.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ryan Lochte and Kayla Rae Reid’s split

Lochte and Reid first connected on Instagram in 2016 and began dating that year. They announced their engagement in October 2016, then welcomed their son, Caiden, in June 2017 and married in a civil ceremony in January 2018. They later held a wedding celebration that year. Their daughters, Liv Rae and Georgia June, were born in 2019 and 2023.

Despite building a family together, their marriage eventually broke down. Reid later told People that their problems became more serious after the birth of their youngest daughter, Georgia. She accused Lochte of repeated infidelity and alleged that his drinking and drug use contributed to the breakdown of their relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

In January 2025, Reid said she gave Lochte an ultimatum to enter a 30-day inpatient treatment programme and participate in marriage counselling afterward. According to her account, he refused, prompting her to seek legal advice. She filed for divorce on March 26, 2025, stating that their marriage was irretrievably broken.

The separation also led to questions about when Lochte began his relationship with his current fiancée, Molly Gillihan. Reid has said she felt betrayed because she knew Gillihan through their social circle in Gainesville, Florida.

Gillihan, however, has disputed Reid’s description of their relationship, saying they were acquaintances rather than close friends. She has maintained that her romantic relationship with Lochte began after he had moved out of the marital home and their marriage was ending. Lochte has similarly denied that Gillihan was involved in an affair with him while he was married to Reid.

ADVERTISEMENT

The timing has remained a point of contention. Reid filed for divorce in March 2025, while Lochte and Gillihan identify April 9, 2025, as their relationship anniversary. They made their relationship public in July that year. In January 2026, Lochte and Gillihan moved in together. He proposed to her in June at Prime & Pearl in Gainesville, Florida, where they had their first date. His divorce from Reid was finalized on July 1, 2026.

The former couple’s disagreements have continued, particularly over the care of their three children and how much time they spend with their father.