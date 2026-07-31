Legendary Swimmer Breaks Down in Tears After Securing Historic 21st Commonwealth Games Medal

For eight years, Chad le Clos waited for this moment. He had come off the 2018 Commonwealth Games having won 17 career medals and knew the all-time record was on the horizon. But to reach that goal wasn’t easy. He came back to the 2022 Commonwealth Games but won only silver, taking his tally to 18 and joining the likes of Mick Gault and Phillip Adams. Instead of standing alone in the record books, Le Clos had to wait another four years for another opportunity. That chance finally came in Glasgow.

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On 30 July, the 33-year-old helped South Africa win bronze in the 4x100m medley relay at the 2026 Commonwealth Games. This victory earned him his 21st Commonwealth Games medal, lifting him past Australian swimming star Emma McKeon’s mark of 20 to become the most decorated athlete in Commonwealth Games history.

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As part of the celebrations, Glasgow 2026 surprised Le Clos with a video message from his parents. Fighting back tears, his father, Bert le Clos, looked into the camera and said:

“You have made me into a better father because of who you are and how you are in your life. You made me make goals, you made me lose 40 kilos, and I live a few years longer because of what you’ve done for me. I love you.”

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The message immediately broke Le Clos.

With tears rolling down his face, he smiled through the emotion and replied: “You can’t do that to me, man.”

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Then the video transitioned to his mother, Geraldine, who appeared on screen, “Chaddie, I just want to say how proud we are of you. We love you, we support you in everything that you do.”

The achievement completed an unforgettable week. Five days earlier, Le Clos had claimed bronze in the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay to earn his 19th Commonwealth Games medal. A silver in the mixed 4x100m medley relay followed before the final relay bronze sealed the overall record. For Le Clos, those words of his mother carried a deeper meaning than most viewers realized.

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His family has faced battles far bigger than medals. Geraldine is a two-time cancer survivor, while Bert has also fought cancer. Looking back on their journey together, the Commonwealth Games legend said:

“My parents have been through so much in the last 10 years or so. My mum is the one that beat cancer twice. That’s the warrior that no one talks about enough. Mum has been one of my biggest inspirations. My dad is the ultimate role model for me. My brothers too, my sister, everyone back home. I love you guys.”

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Across 16 years, Chad le Clos created a legacy that will be remembered for generations. But behind the records is the family who stood beside him long before the world knew his name.

The parents who stood behind Chad le Clos through triumphs and toughest battles

Le Clos grew up in South Africa with his parents, Bert and Geraldine le Clos, and his three siblings. His talent in the pool appeared early, and he joined the Seagulls Swimming Club at just eight years old under coach Graham Hill. By the age of 10, he was already competing seriously, with his parents supporting the demanding schedule and sacrifices that came with chasing a future in swimming.

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That support helped him rise quickly. By 14, he had already made the senior Olympic squad, and by 18, he was one of South Africa’s brightest swimming stars. Then came the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi, the first major international stage of his career. At only 18 years old, Le Clos announced himself to the world by winning five medals, including gold in the men’s 200m butterfly and men’s 400m individual medley.

But what made that achievement even more emotional was what his family was facing at the same time. Just before his Commonwealth Games trials, Le Clos’ mother, Geraldine, was diagnosed with breast cancer. The diagnosis came in March 2010, shortly before Chad’s 18th birthday and during the most important period of his young career.

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His parents made a heartbreaking decision. They kept the news from him so he could focus fully on qualifying for the Commonwealth Games. Le Clos later revealed that his parents, “kept it from me for two and a half weeks… and told me on April 20, 2010.”

In 2012, his dad, Bert, made another historic moment in the sport of swimming when Chad beat Michael Phelps in the Olympic 200m Butterfly final. Bert’s emotional response was demonstrated by his well-known “beautiful boy” expression, which revealed the father/son connection. However, there were more challenges for the Le Clos family.

Prior to the 2016 Rio Olympics, Chad’s parents were both diagnosed with cancer. Geraldine’s life was plagued by breast cancer and Bert was dealt prostate cancer. For Chad, those times shifted his way of thinking. Medals were important, but his family was even more important. All of those memories suddenly came flooding back many years later when Le Clos won his 21st medal in Glasgow.