Michael Phelps Makes Bold Claim for Canadian Record Holder’s Future at LA Olympics

Summer McIntosh once called Michael Phelps “main inspiration.” Now, after her latest performances at the 2026 Pan Pacific Championships, the swimming legend is watching her closely. McIntosh first won silver in the 200m freestyle in 1:53.86 before then bouncing back to claim gold in the 400m individual medley with a championship-record 4:28.01. Following her strong response, Phelps praised the Canadian star as she reminded him a lot of himself.

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Speaking with the media in Irvine on August 14, Phelps discussed McIntosh’s personality and the way she handles competition. He pointed out that her emotions are easy to read after a race. “You can tell by her reaction after the race, right? She writes it all across her face,” Phelps said. He then made the comparison that immediately stood out. “To be honest, when I see her compete, and when I see her train, it reminds me a lot about me,” Phelps added.

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Phelps’ comments come at a time when McIntosh has already established herself as one of the world’s leading swimmers despite being only 19. She won three Olympic gold medals at Paris 2024 in the 200m butterfly, 200m individual medley and 400m individual medley, while also taking silver in the 400m freestyle. At the 2025 World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, she added four gold medals and one bronze.

With such a record already behind her, Phelps believes there is still plenty of room for McIntosh to develop over the next two years for the LA 28 Olympics. He also highlighted the environment around her and the daily challenges she faces in training. “She’s in the right, like, I mean, we talk about the training group, like, you’re in a great spot. You’re challenged every single day,” Phelps said.

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He also praised her mindset, adding, “She’s got a great head on her shoulders, and I’m excited to watch.” In 2025, McIntosh started collaborating with Bob Bowman at the University of Texas, where he has had a significant affiliation with Phelps’ career. Bowman was the coach who coached Phelps throughout his career. Phelps and Bowman started working together when he was 11 and they went on to form one of the most successful coach-athlete relationships in swimming history.

Under Bowman’s guidance, Phelps became the most decorated Olympian ever, winning 28 Olympic medals, including 23 golds. Bowman now has McIntosh under his guidance as she prepares for the next stage of her career and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The similarities have not gone unnoticed by Bowman either, as he has previously compared McIntosh with Phelps while pointing to similarities in their training habits, competitive approach, and commitment to swimming.

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With LA 2028 still two years away, McIntosh has plenty of time to add to her already remarkable résumé. For Phelps, the Canadian star’s recent performances are only another reason to be excited about what she could accomplish next. But long before McIntosh began working with Phelps’ longtime coach, she had already been looking up to Phelps herself.

From childhood idol to a FaceTime call with Michael Phelps

McIntosh grew up in Toronto in a sporting family, but swimming was not always her only focus. As a child, she tried several sports, including soccer, gymnastics, figure skating, horseback riding and artistic swimming, before eventually choosing swimming as her main pursuit. She started to develop her own drive at about seven years old, and at that time, Michael Phelps was one of the athletes she looked up to.

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As McIntosh became an all-time great international swimmer, Phelps continued to be someone she greatly admired. By 2025, she was already a three-time Olympic champion from Paris 2024 and a world-record holder, yet her respect for Phelps had not changed. Speaking about comparisons between the two swimmers, McIntosh made her admiration clear, telling The Times, “I really like Michael. He’s the GOAT, the face of swimming.”

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That admiration soon turned into a personal moment when McIntosh finally got the chance to speak with her childhood idol. After her impressive performance at the 2025 Canadian Trials, former Canadian Olympic swimmer Brittany MacLean approached her and said that someone wanted to talk to her before handing her a phone. On the other end was Phelps.

McIntosh was reportedly in “utter shock” when she realized who was calling. The conversation took place through FaceTime rather than at a public event, giving McIntosh a rare opportunity to speak directly with the swimmer who had inspired her from a young age. The moment also showed how much her journey had changed.