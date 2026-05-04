Michael Phelps Receives Honor from University of Michigan Almost 2 Decades Later

28 Olympic medals with 23 golds. The most decorated Olympian of all time and one of the most decorated athletes in the history of sport, what more could one ask for? Add to that four children, multiple world records, and other honors, and it seems like Michael Phelps has it all. Yet, as it turns out, there was one specific honor missing from Phelps’ locker. That was until the University of Michigan finally gave it to him, albeit twenty years later.

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With many universities celebrating their 2026 graduating classes, the University of Michigan did the same on May 2nd. And alongside thousands of students, Michael Phelps was in attendance in his own graduation stole. That’s because the 40-year-old was awarded an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from the University of Michigan.

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The Olympian joined Michigan basketball icon Jalen Rose, Nobel laureate Shirin Ebadi, Ingeborg Hochmair, and Ron Weiser to get honorary degrees. Rose also served as the commencement speaker on what was a historic night for the university. That’s because among the thousands of graduates on Saturday was the college’s one-millionth student to receive a degree.

And now Michael Phelps is ranked among their most famous alumni. The 40-year-old is, after all, one of the most decorated athletes in sports history and spent time studying at the University of Michigan. He joined them in 2004 and stayed at the college until 2008, although he never competed for the university. That’s because Phelps was already a professional when he arrived, so he couldn’t compete at the NCAA level anymore.

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But because his coach, Bob Bowman, was the University of Michigan’s head coach, Phelps joined the college to train with him. Phelps has since returned to the college, spending time as a Wolverines volunteer assistant coach. Not only that, but the Olympic icon also has an immense fondness for their athletic programs, showing their love during a segment on ESPN’s College Gameday show.

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Furthermore, when his son, Boomer, was only 16 weeks old, Phelps had already decided where he would go to college. “Boomer’s going to Michigan,” Phelps said in an interview with Sports Illustrated, as per MLive. “Go Blue.”

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It shows the fondness and love Michael Phelps has for his alma mater, even twenty years later. And judging by his honorary degree, the University of Michigan holds him in high regard, although this isn’t the first honour he has received.

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Michael Phelps’ legacy extends far beyond the pool

As an iconic Olympian and world record holder, there’s no denying Michael Phelps’ place in history. If anything, the 40-year-old is considered to be the sport’s greatest athlete. That’s on the back of his 28 Olympic medals alongside 83 other medals across various events. That includes 26 World Championship gold medals and multiple Pan Pacific Championship gold medals.

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In fact, Phelps’ medal tally borders on the uncountable, and so does his list of honors. From multiple World Swimmer of the Year Awards (8) to a Hall of Fame place, he’s got it all. And Phelps keeps earning them, recently receiving the Muhammad Ali Legacy Award in December 2025. That comes more than a decade after he retired from swimming. Presented by Sports Illustrated, the award honors athletes who “embody the ideals of sportsmanship, leadership and philanthropy”.

It came on the back of Michael Phelps’ work as a mental health advocate. Ever since an interview was released in 2015, detailing his battle, the Olympic star has been at the forefront of mental health work. He joined the board of Medibio, a company focused on mental health, and partnered with several other groups.

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His efforts were not just recognised by SI but also by others, as he was honored with the Morton E. Ruderman Award in 2019. And the recognition hasn’t been limited to Michael alone, as the Phelps name itself has become synonymous with excellence in the sport.

His mother, Debbie Phelps, saw a Baltimore pool named after her. Many expected it to be named after her son, but Debbie’s work as a teacher and the launch of a children’s education fund led to the initiative.

However, Phelps’ achievements also played a part in that, as the “Phelps Legacy Pool” is set to be a lasting tribute to their entire family. Two decades after first walking into Ann Arbor, Michael Phelps finally has a piece of recognition that reflects his bond with the university.