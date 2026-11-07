Olympian Reveals Car Accident That Left Him Fighting for Recovery Amid 13-Month Break

October 10, 2025, was the last time David Johnston stepped onto the competition pool deck. Representing the University of Texas against Alabama in Tuscaloosa, the American swimmer won both the 1,000-yard freestyle and the 500-yard freestyle. Since then, more than 13 months have passed, but he has yet to compete again. Although Johnston transferred from Texas to the University of Florida in April 2026, hoping for a fresh start with the Gators, his comeback never came. Now, after months of questions surrounding his absence, the Olympic swimmer has finally revealed the painful setbacks that have kept him away from the sport.

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On November 6, Johnston took to Instagram to share an emotional update on the difficult year he’s endured. He revealed that, “Over the past year I’ve battled injuries in my shoulders and knees, underwent multiple injections, and spent most of my time rehabbing rather than training normally.”

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Just as things appeared to be moving in the right direction after his move to Florida, Johnston faced another devastating setback. He revealed that he had been involved in a serious head-on car accident around three months earlier. The collision left him with a concussion and persistent neurological symptoms that have made everyday life difficult.

“When I moved to Florida, I was making progress towards returning to full training. Unfortunately, three months ago I was involved in a serious head on car accident that left me with a concussion and persistent neurological symptoms that have made normal life difficult,” he shared.

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Despite everything he has been through, Johnston expressed gratitude to the University of Florida coaches and trainers for the care and support they have provided throughout his recovery. He said their approach had changed his expectations of how coaches and training staff should support athletes, particularly during difficult periods away from competition.

The 25-year-old has not shared a timeline for his return, but he made it clear that he still hopes to compete again. “I’m determined to get healthy and return to doing what I love. When my brain heals I’ll be back, and I’m doing everything I can to make that happen as soon as possible,” he added.

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This is not the first time Johnston has had to overcome health problems during his swimming career. In a July 2023 interview, he revealed that he had contracted COVID-19 shortly after the NCAA Championships. The illness affected his breathing and kept him from training normally for around a month.

When he arrived at the 2023 U.S. National Championships, he admitted that he was not in his usual shape. Still, he managed to win the men’s 400m freestyle and secure qualification for the World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan. That determination has been a recurring part of Johnston’s career.

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Johnston had already made his mark on the international stage

Before his prolonged absence, Johnston had established himself as one of America’s promising distance swimmers. During his time with the University of Texas, he became an eight-time NCAA All-American and helped the Longhorns win the 2021 NCAA Division I team championship. He was also part of the team that finished runner-up in 2022 and helped Texas claim three consecutive Big 12 team titles from 2021 to 2023.

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Johnston also enjoyed individual success at the college level. He won four Big 12 individual titles, including three consecutive championships in the 1,650-yard freestyle from 2021 to 2023. At the 2023 NCAA Championships, he claimed silver in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 4:08.79 and finished fourth in the 1,650-yard freestyle.

His achievements were not limited to college swimming. Johnston secured his place on the U.S. Olympic team after finishing second in the men’s 1,500m freestyle at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials. He went on to represent the United States at the Paris Olympics, finishing 18th in the event.

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Johnston continued to represent the United States at the international level in 2025, competing at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, where he finished ninth in the men’s 1,500m freestyle. He had also earned academic recognition during his college career, receiving three CSCAA Scholar All-American First Team honors and two Academic All-Big 12 First Team selections.

With NCAA honours, international medal and an Olympic appearance already on his record, Johnston had plenty to look forward to before injuries and the car accident interrupted his career. Now, his biggest goal is to regain his health and make his way back to competitive swimming.