Olympian Turned Down Love Island USA to Win Gold Medal at Commonwealth Games

Back in 2025, Katie Shanahan had the chance to trade the swimming pool for the Love Island villa after producers approached her about appearing on the reality dating show. A self-confessed fan who says she has watched every season, the Scottish Olympian admitted she was “a bit tempted” by the offer. But she put the opportunity aside – a decision that paid off a year later when she won a medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

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Soon after celebrating the biggest medal of her Commonwealth Games career, Shanahan shared with the BBC why she had turned down the chance to appear on Love Island.

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The Scottish swimmer admitted she never rejected the offer because she disliked the show. In fact, she described herself as one of its biggest fans. Although the invitation was tempting, she knew accepting it would mean putting her swimming ambitions on hold. “I couldn’t go on though, because of focusing on the swimming,” Shanahan explained. “I was a bit tempted but the swimming had to come first.”

Shanahan’s big break came in the 200m backstroke final in Glasgow during the Commonwealth Games on July 24. Competing in front of a home crowd, the 22-year-old delivered one of the best performances of her career.

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Australia’s Jenna Forrester captured gold in a personal best time of 2:08.17. Shanahan touched the wall in 2:08.54 just 0.37 seconds behind Forrester, to secure the silver medal, while Australia’s Hannah Fredericks finished third in 2:09.02.

It took months of back-to-back training to prepare for the 2026 Commonwealth Games, and there was no room to spend weeks filming in the Love Island villa. But it turned out to be the right decision. However, Shanahan hasn’t totally dismissed the prospect of making an appearance on the program someday.

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When asked whether fans could see her in the villa in the future, she laughed before replying, “Who knows in the future?” For now, though, her focus remains on swimming. But when can we expect her to be in that show?

After Commonwealth Silver, Katie Shanahan turns focus to European challenge

Although she’s not dismissing the possibility, it doesn’t look like fans will be seeing Shanahan in the Love Island villa anytime soon. Even before the 2026 season began, the Scottish swimmer had made it clear that her ambitions stretched far beyond the two Commonwealth bronze medals she won in Birmingham in 2022. She was targeting gold.

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“I’d love to come away this summer being Commonwealth champion or European champion,” Shanahan said. “I do put a lot of pressure on myself because I do want to be the best.” Although the Commonwealth Games have now concluded, her summer is far from over. The next major stop is the 2026 European Aquatics Championships in Paris and Saint-Denis, France, which run from 31 July to 16 August, with the swimming events taking place between 10 and 16 August.

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After taking silver in Glasgow, Shanahan will likely be aiming to carry that momentum into Europe as she continues her pursuit of a major international title. The 22-year-old has already shown she can compete with the world’s best. At the Paris 2024 Olympics, she reached two finals, finishing fifth in the women’s 200m backstroke and eighth in the 400m individual medley. The experience, she said, transformed her mindset.

“It has helped me a lot… I am a lot more calm, I know what to expect and I know what to do.” With her performances continuing to improve and no indication that retirement is on her mind, Shanahan appears firmly focused on the next stage of her career. While she has not publicly confirmed her long-term plans, it seems like she might be chasing major international titles, with the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics a likely destination if her progress continues.