Olympic Champion Enters a Full Media Blackout Following Embarrassing Losses in Recent Races

Adam Ramsay-Peaty entered 2026 trying to prove that his career was far from over. The three-time Olympic champion had already fought his way back to the Olympic podium at Paris 2024, winning silver in the 100m breaststroke after a difficult period away from the sport. At 31, with Los Angeles 2028 still in his sights, the British star was now attempting to find a level that had once made him virtually untouchable in breaststroke.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The comeback plans took a blow at the European Aquatics Championships in Paris. Peaty finished fifth in the 100m breaststroke before suffering an even more difficult result in the 50m, placing eighth in his heat and 20th overall. For a swimmer who has won three Olympic gold medals, eight world titles and 16 European titles, and still holds the 100m breaststroke world record, the performances represented a significant departure from the standards he had set throughout his career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, the fallout appears to have extended beyond the pool. A September 2 report from The Sun claims Peaty has been surrounded by a week-long media blackout as he deals with what has been described as “the biggest crisis of his career.” The report says the swimmer has been left “crushed” by the latest setbacks, with those closest to him supporting him as he considers what comes next.

But the problems had started before Paris. The Commonwealth Games in Glasgow were supposed to give Peaty an opportunity to rebuild some momentum after the difficult period that had preceded his return to major championship racing. Instead, he left his homecoming Games with bronze in both the 100m and 50m breaststroke, along with silver in the 4x100m medley relay.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those results would represent a strong Games for most swimmers, but Peaty had naturally spent years operating by a different standard. He had gone unbeaten in the 100m breaststroke at major meets for much of his career and built a reputation as the event’s dominant force. So when he was beaten in Glasgow, he found his performance embarrassing.

The 100m defeat was particularly difficult for Peaty because of who had finished ahead of him. Eighteen-year-old Filip Nowacki, a young swimmer who had also been connected to Peaty through his work with aspiring breaststrokers, took silver behind winner Sam Williamson, leaving Peaty with bronze. The British star was visibly emotional afterward, opening up in a television interview about the sacrifices he had made to get back to the top.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I deserved more. I f***ing worked for it,” he said.

The disappointment followed him into the 50m breaststroke, where another bronze left Peaty struggling to make sense of his results.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nothing makes sense this week,” he admitted, reflecting the frustration of putting in the work without seeing it translate into performances.

Still, Peaty remained determined to turn things around at the European Aquatics Championships in Paris. Instead, the next major test exposed just how far he still had to go.

ADVERTISEMENT

Peaty’s comeback hit a wall in Paris

Peaty’s dominance at the European Championships had made the 100m breaststroke almost synonymous with his name. He had won the event at four consecutive editions, but that run came to an end in Paris when he finished fifth in 59.10 seconds on August 11. After reaching the final with a faster 58.94 in the semifinals, Peaty had been expected to challenge for the podium. Instead, he found himself outside the medals in an event he had dominated for years.

ADVERTISEMENT

The result marked Peaty’s first defeat in the 100m breaststroke at a European Aquatics Championship, adding another setback to a comeback that was already proving difficult. But there was little time to dwell on it. The 50m breaststroke was next, and it would produce an even more difficult result for the Olympic champion.

Peaty’s start went badly wrong, leaving him trailing almost immediately. He finished eighth in his heat in 27.34 seconds, placing 20th overall and failing to advance to the semifinals. For a swimmer who owns the world record in the event, the performance was particularly difficult to understand.

“These performances are not good enough at all. Even now I’m like it’s so bad that I’m confused,” Peaty said after the race.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rather than blaming his reaction time, Peaty believed the problem could have been elsewhere in his technique. He suggested that the way he was entering the water and executing his pull-downs was costing him valuable time. The issue was especially frustrating because Peaty had been working closely with coach Lisa Bates on his start as part of a new training setup.

With Los Angeles 2028 now on his mind, the British star knew he needed to understand what was going wrong, and quickly.