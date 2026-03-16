Olympic Champion Promises Michael Phelps-Like Routine to Defend His Standing

A four-time Olympic medalist, Thomas Ceccon made his international backstroke debut at the Lausanne Swim Cup, winning the 50m backstroke in the process. Not only that, but the Italian also finished on the podium in the 50m butterfly, the 100m freestyle, and 200m backstroke as well. It marked an impressive start, but with the European Championship around the corner, Ceccon plans to use this as a testing stage.

The 2026 European Aquatics Championships will take place in Paris from July to August, and the Italian is among the favourites competing. However, instead of focusing on just one event, Ceccon plans to take the “Phelps approach,” using the upcoming events before the Championships to develop a plan of attack filled with variety.

“To be able to put together a race program, to have time feedback so I can have a clearer idea of ​​which events to tackle,” Thomas Ceccon told La Repubblica (translated). “I’ve always said I want to broaden my horizons. I like the Phelps approach; I support versatile swimmers, not specialists. So we’ll see what to add or cut in the backstroke or butterfly, aside from the relay. Then we’ll aim for Los Angeles 28.”

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Phelps, a former American competitive swimmer, is regarded as one of the greatest Olympic athletes the world has ever seen. Phelps thrived as a swimmer, winning 28 medals across 4 Olympic Games in various events, including the 100m and 200m butterfly, 200m freestyle, and more.

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While Ceccon won gold at the 2024 Paris Games for the 100m backstroke, he has since expanded his arsenal to include more variety.

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Thomas Ceccon opens up on finding pleasure in swimming

As witnessed in his seasonal debut at the Lausanne Swim Cup, Thomas Ceccon has shown that he can do well across multiple events. He has a best of 47.71 in the 100m freestyle and is a part of Italy’s 400m freestyle relay, which won two bronze medals at the last two Olympic Games.

His ability in the 100m backstroke is what made him a household name, but he has also since added the 50m and 200m to his arsenal. Ceccon has also shown his prowess in the 50m butterfly, where he’s a European Championship medalist, and 50m breaststroke, even if he has never come close to a podium finish in the latter.

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However, participating in so many events while putting in many hours of training can lead to burnout for most athletes. But Thomas Ceccon has found a middle ground, as he seeks to win more medals in his pursuit of greatness. The Italian confessed that he believes it is “healthy” to take a break and then continue, but believes that his path is what works for him.

“I choose the middle ground; I think compromise can be a good solution, also to avoid burning out quickly,” Ceccon said, as per La Repubblica (translated). “Things need to be agreed upon; I wouldn’t accept a coach who wants to impose his pace on me. There needs to be dialogue. I don’t like the option of saying this, or we try to adapt. We’re kids, I have the right to find pleasure in what I do, not just sacrifice.”

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Clearly, that has worked for the 25-year-old as he has continued to medal since Paris 2024. That includes a silver at the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2025 in the 50m backstroke, a gold at the 2025 European Aquatics Championships in the 100m backstroke, and more.

And after his success at Lausanne, Thomas Ceccon will be eyeing more podium finishes when the China Swimming Open kicks off next, from March 19 to 22.