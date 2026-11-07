Olympic Silver Medalist Handed 21-Month Ban After Dangerous Driving Conviction

Tomoru Honda was once among the biggest names in Japanese swimming after winning an Olympic silver medal in 2021 and becoming the 200m butterfly world champion in 2024. However, things took a turn for the swimmer after he was involved in a serious car accident in November 2025. The crash left another motorist injured and eventually resulted in Honda’s criminal conviction. The incident also cost him his place on Japan’s teams for the 2026 Pan Pacific Swimming Championships and the Asian Games. But if missing two major competitions was not enough, the Japanese swimmer now faces an even bigger setback that could cost him his place at the 2028 Olympic Games.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On November 4, the Japan Swimming Federation announced a 21-month suspension of Honda’s athlete registration eligibility. The decision followed a meeting of its executive board, which reviewed his case under Article 4 of the federation’s disciplinary regulations. His suspension is expected to run until August 2028, leaving him unable to compete in Japan’s Olympic selection trials, scheduled for April that year.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Japanese media reports, the federation initially considered a two-year suspension but reduced it by three months after considering the circumstances of the case and the measures already taken against him.

The incident that led to the punishment happened on November 21, 2025, in Tama, Tokyo. Honda was driving at an estimated speed of 88 to 108 km/h in an area where the speed limit was just 30 km/h. He failed to negotiate a curve, crossed into the opposite lane and collided with an oncoming vehicle. The other driver, a man in his 60s, suffered serious injuries, including a fractured sternum.

ADVERTISEMENT

Honda admitted the charges during his court hearing in August 2026. While explaining what happened, he said he had been struggling with his swimming results at the time and had followed a vehicle ahead of him without thinking clearly. “I couldn’t make calm judgments because my results in competition weren’t going well,” he reportedly explained. He also acknowledged the danger of his actions, admitting, “I think it was very dangerous driving. It could have led to an even bigger accident.”

However, his struggles in the pool did not excuse his behaviour. On September 9, the Tachikawa branch of the Tokyo District Court sentenced Honda to one year in prison. Judge Keita Nakajima described his driving as “extremely dangerous and reckless.” Despite the severity of the incident, the judge also expressed hope that Honda would eventually return to swimming, telling him, “I hope that you will compete successfully again, and we can cheer for you.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The swimmer had already faced consequences within the sport before the latest announcement. Following the incident, Honda withdrew from the 2026 Pan Pacific Swimming Championships and Asian Games after discussions with the Japanese Swimming Federation. The federation was also concerned about his delay in reporting the accident, which reportedly took around nine months. This became one of the factors considered when deciding his disciplinary punishment.

However, Honda also addressed the incident in an apology shared on social media. Taking responsibility for his actions, he admitted, “As a member of society and as an athlete, my actions were unbecoming.” He also acknowledged that “the trust that has been lost cannot be regained with words alone” and said he would “sincerely accept” the measures taken against him. His apology came after the court handed down its sentence and the federation continued to review his case. The suspension marks a major setback for a swimmer who had previously reached the top of his sport.

ADVERTISEMENT

How Tomoru Honda went from Tokyo Olympic Silver to a World title

Honda’s first major breakthrough came in 2019 when he won silver in the men’s 200m butterfly at the World Junior Swimming Championships. A year later, he claimed his first Japanese national title in the same event. However, it was at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, held in 2021, that he truly made his mark on the international stage. Just 19 at the time, Honda won silver in the 200m butterfly with a time of 1:53.73, finishing behind Hungary’s Kristóf Milák.

ADVERTISEMENT

Honda continued to add to his medal collection over the next few years. He won bronze in the 200m butterfly at the 2022 World Championships in Budapest and repeated the result at the 2023 edition in Fukuoka. He also enjoyed a strong showing at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, where he won gold in both the 200m butterfly and 400m individual medley, along with bronze in the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay.

His biggest career moment came in February 2024 at the World Championships in Doha. Honda won gold in the men’s 200m butterfly with a time of 1:53.88, becoming the first Japanese man to claim the world title in the event. It was a dream come true for the swimmer, who said after the race, “It was my dream so I’m so happy.” He also made clear that he wanted to carry that success into the Olympics, adding, “My biggest dream is to get the gold medal in the Olympics, so this gold medal gives me power. I will do my best in Paris.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, his second Olympic appearance did not go as hoped. At the Paris 2024 Games, Honda finished 22nd in the men’s 200m butterfly heats and missed out on a place in the semifinals. He then took two months away from swimming to process what had happened and reconsider his next steps.

With Paris behind him, Honda had the Los Angeles Games in mind. However, it seems that opportunity appears to have slipped away.