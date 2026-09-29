“Rest Easy”: 3x Olympic Champion Mourns Legendary US Coach Who Died at 75

Remember the 2004 Athens Olympics, when the U.S. looked almost certain to win the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay, only for South Africa to shock the swimming world? Roland Schoeman, Lyndon Ferns, Darian Townsend and Ryk Neethling stormed to gold in a world-record 3:13.17, beating the Americans and giving South Africa its first Olympic swimming gold. Behind that historic victory was legendary University of Arizona coach Frank Busch, who had coached all four swimmers. Busch has passed away at 75, leaving three-time Olympic champion Rowdy Gaines emotional.

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Busch died on September 27, 2026, after suffering a heart attack at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport while returning from a fishing trip in Idaho, according to Arizona Daily Star. The news of his sudden passing came as a shock to the swimming community, including Gaines, who shared on X, “Heartbroken to hear about Frank Busch. One of the great coaches in our sport. Arizona legend, 2008 NCAA sweep, and NT director of perhaps 🐐 combined Olympic team in 2016.”

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He further added, “He made people better in the pool and out of it. Rest easy, Coach.” Gaines and Busch had known each other through years around USA Swimming. Busch served as the organization’s National Team Director from 2011 to 2017, while Gaines remained a major figure in American swimming and later became one of the sport’s best-known broadcasters. Their professional paths crossed several times.

In 2014, the two appeared together at the press conference announcing the qualifying standards for the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials. A year later, Gaines hosted the announcement of the 2016 U.S. Olympic coaching staff, which Busch had selected, with Bob Bowman and David Marsh named as head coaches. They were also both featured at USA Swimming’s Adult Performance Camp in 2019.

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Still, Busch’s story began long before his years with USA Swimming. Born and raised in Edgewood, Kentucky, he started coaching swimming when he was just 16 years old at the Brookwood Swim Club. He later swam for the Cincinnati Marlins, where he set national records, and attended Loyola University Chicago, competing in swimming and water polo. He was eventually inducted into the university’s Hall of Fame.

Busch continued building his coaching career in Kentucky before moving to the Cincinnati Marlins. From 1974 to 1978, he coached the Northern Kentucky Piranhas, then spent the 1979-80 season as an assistant with the Cincinnati Marlins. That club had an extraordinary run during his time there, sending six swimmers to the 1980 U.S. Olympic team and producing three world records.

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In 1980, Busch took over as head coach at the University of Cincinnati. Over the next nine years, he coached more than 35 All-Americans before making the move that would define much of his career. Busch became Arizona’s head swimming coach in 1989 and spent the next 22 years building the Wildcats into a national powerhouse. His swimmers won 49 NCAA individual titles and 31 relay championships, while Busch earned NCAA Coach of the Year honors six times and Pac-10 Coach of the Year honors 11 times.

Then came 2008, one of the most memorable seasons in Arizona swimming history. Busch led both the men’s and women’s teams to NCAA national championships in the same year. Arizona became only the second program in NCAA swimming history at the time to complete that sweep under the same coaching staff. But Busch’s influence was never limited to the college pool.

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He was part of the U.S. Olympic coaching staff at the 2004 Athens and 2008 Beijing Games before taking over as USA Swimming’s National Team Director in 2011. He remained in the role through the 2012 London and 2016 Rio Olympic cycles, helping oversee American teams that won 31 swimming medals in London and 33 in Rio. Those years also put him around some of the biggest names in American swimming, including Michael Phelps and Katie Ledecky.

Ledecky won her first Olympic gold in London in 2012 at just 15 years old, beginning an Olympic career that would eventually make her one of the most decorated swimmers in history. ar

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Arizona swimming and diving head coach Ben Loorz also remembered Busch after his death, “Coach Busch is a coaching icon in swimming circles, and his impact stretches throughout our sport, from the club level to the college level to the Olympics. Our program wouldn’t be where it is today without the foundation he created. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones.”

For more than five decades, Busch gave his life to swimming. He coached teenagers, college champions, Olympians, and some of the biggest names in the sport. His career was filled with records and championships, but Gaines’ tribute perhaps explained his legacy best. Busch did not simply make swimmers better in the water. He made people better outside it, too.