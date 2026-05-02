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Russian Participation Challenged as World Aquatics Receives Formal Request

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Maleeha Shakeel

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May 2, 2026 | 9:39 AM EDT

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Russian Participation Challenged as World Aquatics Receives Formal Request

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Maleeha Shakeel

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May 2, 2026 | 9:39 AM EDT

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Maleeha Shakeel

3,506 Articles

Maleeha Shakeel is a Senior Olympic Sports Writer at EssentiallySports, known for covering some of the biggest moments in global sport. From the World Athletics Championships 2023 to the Paris Olympics 2024 and the Winter Cup 2025, she has reported live on events that define sporting history. Her coverage has also been Know more

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Pranav Venkatesh

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