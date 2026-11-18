Tatjana Smith’s decision to represent the Netherlands comes after years of frustration with Swimming South Africa over a sponsorship dispute. The 4x Olympic medallist was fined €46,000 and had her $35,000 prize money withheld after wearing a Speedo swimsuit instead of Arena, the federation’s official sponsor, at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships. She eventually received the prize money in 2024, but the interest was only paid in 2026. But then in November, Smith announced that she would swim for the Netherlands, citing better support and a more sustainable career. Her decision has now prompted South African Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie to speak out and apologise for the way she was treated.

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Speaking at a media briefing in Parliament on November 17, McKenzie did not hold back when discussing the federation’s treatment of Smith. He said he wanted to apologise directly to the Olympic champion, adding, “She’s been treated in the worst possible way.” He also accused Swimming South Africa of trying to make her a scapegoat after learning about her decision to represent the Netherlands. “Tatjana has been treated like an enemy of this country,” he said.

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McKenzie was particularly unhappy with the suggestion that Smith was responsible for the federation’s sponsorship problems. However, McKenzie was careful to point out that Arena should not be blamed for the situation. “And ARENA does not deserve all this that is happening at the moment,” he added. Addressing Smith directly, the minister said that both he and his deputy had always treated her with respect. He also clarified that the money owed to her by his department had been paid promptly. The minister ended his message by thanking Smith for her achievements and promising that no other athlete would be treated in the same way.

The disagreement dates back to the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan. Smith arrived at the competition wearing a specialised Speedo swimsuit and goggles supplied through her personal sponsorship, while Swimming South Africa had an agreement with Arena. According to McKenzie’s account, Smith had worn her personal sponsor’s equipment at major competitions since 2019, including the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, while still wearing the federation’s official cap.

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However, things changed on the morning of her first 100m breaststroke heat in Fukuoka. She was handed a letter from the federation’s chief executive warning that swimmers who did not wear Arena equipment would automatically face penalties of €2,000 for every heat and €20,000 for every final. Despite the warning, Smith continued competing and won gold in the 200m breaststroke and silver in the 100m event for South Africa.

Her two medals earned her $35,000 in prize money from World Aquatics, but the money was not immediately paid to her. The federation also issued a €46,000 fine over the sponsorship issue. Smith’s team reportedly made several attempts to resolve the matter, but their correspondence went unanswered. The situation eventually reached a point where she had to involve lawyers in May 2024, just two months before the Paris Olympics, to recover her own prize money.

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McKenzie explained, “The greatest Olympian this country has ever produced had to instruct lawyers to get her own prize money from her own federation. Only then was it paid.” The interest on the delayed payment was settled much later. The federation subsequently withdrew the fine, and its acting leadership admitted that withholding the prize money should never have happened. McKenzie also said Smith had never signed the Arena sponsorship agreement and questioned why she had been penalised without a disciplinary hearing.

However, the dispute was not the only difficulty Smith faced during her swimming career. After retiring following the Paris 2024 Olympics, she announced her return to competition in September 2026 with hopes of reaching the Los Angeles 2028 Games. Two months later, she revealed that she would represent the Netherlands, a country with which she has family heritage and citizenship.

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Following her announcement, McKenzie initially wished her well in her next chapter. However, his November 17 briefing went further, as he called for an investigation into Swimming South Africa. He has asked the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) to examine the Arena sponsorship agreement, the penalties imposed on swimmers, and whether other athletes have also had their money withheld.

He also wants the investigation to look into the federation’s administration and the use of funds intended for athlete development. McKenzie admitted that he had lost faith in the federation’s leadership but said he could not remove its board without following the proper procedures. SASCOC’s acting leadership has said it expects the investigation to be completed within 90 days.

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However, the investigation comes after South Africa has already lost the services of one of its greatest swimmers.

Tatjana Smith’s success for South Africa and the struggles that led to her switch

Smith first made history at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where she won gold in the 200m breaststroke and silver in the 100m breaststroke. Her gold-medal performance was particularly memorable as she set a new world record of 2:18.95. Three years later, she returned to the Olympic stage at Paris 2024 and added another gold and silver to her collection, winning the 100m and 200m breaststroke events, respectively. With four Olympic medals, she became South Africa’s most decorated Olympian.

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Her achievements extended beyond the Olympics. Smith also won four medals at the Commonwealth Games and three at the World Championships. At the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, she claimed gold in the 200m breaststroke and silver in the 100m event, further cementing her place among South Africa’s greatest swimmers.

Despite her difficult experiences with Swimming South Africa, Smith has made it clear that she remains proud of what she achieved for her country. When announcing her decision to represent the Netherlands, she said, “Representing South Africa at the Olympic Games was my biggest childhood dream. To have lived that dream and won four Olympic medals is something I will always treasure.”

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She also explained why she had chosen South Africa at the beginning of her career. “I chose South Africa at the beginning of my career because I wanted to prove what was possible, even when the system didn’t make it easy. And I did,” she said. But she believes other athletes should not have to face the same difficulties. “Our athletes deserve a system that gives them an opportunity to thrive, not just survive,” she added.

During an appearance on the SwimSwam Podcast on November 11, Smith spoke more openly about the financial difficulties she had faced while representing South Africa. She explained that swimmers did not receive regular salaries from the federation and often had to depend on sponsorships to support their careers. She also revealed that South African swimmers selected for the upcoming Short Course World Championships in Beijing were expected to contribute around R55,000 towards their participation. According to Smith, around 80% of the team were trying to raise money through GoFundMe pages and other fundraising efforts.

“We don’t have a salary, so we really just rely on sponsorships,” she explained. She also questioned how athletes could afford to compete internationally without proper financial support from their federation. “If I’m not even getting the minimum wage from my federation, then how am I supposed to cover these costs?” she asked.

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Smith has already noticed a difference since making the switch to the Netherlands. She recalled being told, “Our athletes come first,” and explained that she would no longer have to arrange money herself to travel to championships. The improved support offers her a chance to continue swimming without the same financial pressure that made her previous career difficult to sustain.