Sports World Pays Tribute to 24-Year-Old Triathlete Russell Lee

Russell Lee was working towards qualifying for the 2027 Southeast Asian Games. The 24-year-old had already made his way into Singapore’s national triathlon team and represented his country at the FISU World University Championships in Poland. He was working hard to take his career further while balancing his university studies, but those dreams were cut short when he lost his life in a cycling accident in Singapore. His sudden passing has left the country’s triathlon community mourning a young athlete who still had so much ahead of him.

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On the morning of November 12, Russell Lee was cycling along Tanah Merah Coast Road towards Aviation Park Road in Changi when his bicycle collided with a tipper truck. Police were alerted to the accident at around 8 a.m., and an SCDF paramedic pronounced the 24-year-old dead at the scene. The truck driver, a 38-year-old man, was assisting police with their investigations. The circumstances surrounding the collision had not been established, as investigations were ongoing.

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Three days after his passing, on November 15, Singapore-based sports media organization Baseline Media paid tribute to Lee by revisiting an earlier interview with the young triathlete. In the video, Lee introduced himself as a second-year Materials Science and Engineering student and a national triathlete representing Singapore. He explained that his sporting journey began with competitive swimming during primary school.

However, a school fitness test changed the direction of his athletic career when his performance in the 1.6km run caught the attention of his track and field teacher, who encouraged him to try the 1,500m event at the National School Games.

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Lee later developed an interest in cycling and decided to combine it with his swimming and running background. “I thought the natural progression was for me to just pick up a third sport, cycling. And yeah, that’s how I got into triathlon,” he recalled.

When asked what he enjoyed about triathlon, Lee explained that the sport allowed him to develop his aerobic fitness through three different disciplines. He liked being able to put in more training hours while working on his swimming, cycling and running rather than concentrating on just one sport.

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His hard work eventually paid off when he earned a place in Singapore’s national team in 2024, shortly after completing National Service. During the interview, Lee explained that he had decided to pursue the opportunity in 2023 and trained hard for an age-group race in Malaysia, where he achieved the required B cut time. Now, his sudden passing has left the sporting community mourning a young triathlete whose career still held so much promise.

Russell Lee’s sudden passing leaves the sporting community in mourning

“RIP,” one person commented following Lee’s passing, while another wrote, “Rest in peace, my friend. ❤️” One commenter also shared how Lee had inspired them to take up the sport, saying, “You are one of the first few Singapore triathletes that I came to know who made me start this sport.”

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Lee had put in years of effort to build his career in triathlon and had already achieved several milestones by the age of 24. He finished fifth in the men’s elite category at the 2024 Singapore Sprint Duathlon National Championships before representing Singapore at the FISU World University Triathlon Championships in Gdansk, Poland, later that year. It was his first experience competing at a world-level event, and he soon realised just how tough the competition could be.

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Looking back on the race, Lee spoke in an interview shared by Baseline Media about his difficult start in the swimming leg. “I really jumped into the deep end for that because I came out of the water second last,” he recalled. The experience gave him a better understanding of the level he needed to reach to compete with some of the world’s best triathletes. Rather than letting the result hold him back, he used it as a learning experience and continued working to improve.

In 2025, Lee finished 19th at the World Triathlon Development Regional Cup in Kampar, Malaysia. He was still hoping to take his career further, with qualification for the 2027 Southeast Asian Games among his goals. Alongside his sporting commitments, however, he also had to keep up with his university studies, a challenge he spoke about during his interview with Baseline Media.

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Training for swimming, cycling and running while managing his academic work was not easy, but Lee understood the importance of his education. “We are student first and athlete second,” he said, describing the mindset he tried to maintain. He was still working towards finding that balance while pursuing his ambitions in the sport.

His determination and the effort he put into triathlon were also reflected in the messages people left after his passing. “RIP, young man! It takes REAL grit to do any triathlon! You will inspire me! Good thoughts only for you and your family. 🙏🙏” one person wrote. Another shared their sympathy for his loved ones, commenting, “Fly high. You seem such an amazing, nice guy. So devastating for his family and friends. I hope Singapore is doing more for road safety.”