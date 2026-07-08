Summer McIntosh Withdraws From Canadian Trials After Breaking 17-Year-Old World Record

Summer McIntosh’s dream of making more history at the 2026 Bell Canadian Swimming Trials has come to an early end. Just 2 days ago, the 19-year-old broke the women’s 200-meter butterfly world record with a time of 2:01.65. In doing so, she surpassed the 17-year-old record held by Liu Zige’s 2:01.81 from 2009. With the 400-meter freestyle final still ahead, many fans expected McIntosh to break more records. However, those hopes were dashed when she announced her withdrawal due to illness.

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On July 7, McIntosh shared a statement on Instagram announcing her decision to exit from her remaining events. “I’m so sorry, but on the advice of my doctors and coach, I’ve made the difficult decision to scratch from my remaining events at the 2026 Canadian Trials. I started feeling ill yesterday morning, and while I hoped I’d be able to keep racing, this is the right decision.”

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She added, “There is so much magic in this pool, and I’m incredibly grateful I got to experience it. I’m so disappointed that I can’t continue racing in front of these amazing crowds, but my focus now is on getting healthy so I can be ready to represent Canada at the Pan Pacific Championships. Thank you for all the love and support this week. I’m so sorry our time together was cut short, and thank you for cheering me and all of the athletes on…”

The announcement came less than 24 hours after McIntosh won the women’s 400-meter individual medley in 4:27.35. Despite claiming another title, she admitted afterward that she was not satisfied with the performance. Even on the day she withdrew, McIntosh was still competing. On Tuesday morning, she posted the fastest time in the 400-meter freestyle heats, qualifying first for the final with a swim of 4:11.45.

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And now, her withdrawal later in the day surprised many. But the 2026 Canadian Swimming Trials were the selection meet for the Pan Pacific events. Does that mean she’s out?

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Well, McIntosh had already done enough to secure her place on the team. She qualified for the Pan Pacific Championships through victories in the 200-meter butterfly and 400-meter individual medley. As a result, withdrawing from the remainder of the trials does not impact her eligibility for the international meet.

For now, McIntosh’s focus is on recovering her health. But McIntosh’s plans for 2026 remain on track despite her early exit from the Canadian Trials.

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Summer McIntosh’s Pan Pacific goal matters more than the Canadian trials

The 19-year-old and her coach, Bob Bowman, have made no secret of their long-term goal: the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Before they get there, however, the Pan Pacific Championships in Irvine, California, from August 12 to 15, remain the most important stop on their roadmap. Bowman has repeatedly described the meet as a key benchmark in McIntosh’s preparation.

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“The Pan Pacs are what we’re gearing things towards to kind of give us a really good benchmark at a recovered state where she is,” Bowman said. “And then we can adjust if we need to or decide on events.”

The same drive could be why McIntosh didn’t stop competing even though she was feeling ill on Monday morning. That’s also why McIntosh chose not to attend the 2026 Glasgow Commonwealth Games, given the significance of the Pan Pacific Championships. She didn’t want to just be adding one more big event to her calendar, but rather focusing on the event that would be the most important for her future Olympic preparation. After all, her Olympic goals are big!

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Well, after winning four medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics (three gold and one silver). Now, she and Bowman are setting their sights even higher as they want to achieve five gold medals at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. With that mindset, it seems missing the Trials is a minor setback.