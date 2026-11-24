Mary-Sophie Harvey had reasons to feel encouraged about her 2026 season after fighting through several health problems. The Canadian swimmer dealt with low ferritin levels earlier in the year and needed iron transfusions, but she kept competing and even won gold in the 400m individual medley at the Mare Nostrum Canet meet in May. However, her problems continued at the Canadian Swimming Trials in July, where she withdrew from the 200m individual medley final after experiencing health issues throughout the meet. She eventually returned to international competition at the Pan Pacific Championships in August, where she helped Canada secure relay bronze medals. Now, just as she felt she was finding her rhythm again, Harvey has been dealt another difficult blow.

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The two-time Olympian announced on November 23 that she would miss the upcoming 2026 World Aquatics Swimming Championships (25m) in Beijing, which is scheduled for December 1-6, after being diagnosed with a stress fracture in her left femur. In an Instagram post, Harvey revealed that she had been experiencing persistent hip pain for several weeks but continued training, hoping it was something she could work through.

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“Heartbroken to have to share this news today. 🥺💔 Over the past few weeks, I’ve been dealing with persistent hip pain while continuing to train, hoping it was something I could work through. Unfortunately, I’ve now been diagnosed with a stress fracture in my left femur and will have to withdraw from the upcoming World Championships,” she wrote.

The diagnosis has been particularly difficult for Harvey after an already challenging few months. “To say that these past few months have been challenging would be an understatement. Just as I felt like I was finally finding my rhythm again, I’m faced with another setback. This one is particularly difficult to accept,” she added.

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Harvey also shared that her immediate priority is recovering and returning to full health. She thanked her sponsors, support team and everyone who has continued to stand by her during difficult moments. The Canadian swimmer also sent her best wishes to her teammates ahead of the championships, although she admitted that she wished she “Could be there alongside you, but I’ll be cheering you on from afar.”

This will be a disappointing absence for Canada, especially considering Harvey’s previous success at the Short Course World Championships. At the 2024 edition in Budapest, she won five medals, including silver in the women’s 200m freestyle and bronze in the 400m freestyle. She also collected three medals in relay events, making it one of the most successful international competitions of her career.

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Her success has not been limited to short-course swimming. At the 2025 World Aquatics Championships, Harvey claimed bronze in the women’s 200m individual medley, earning another individual podium finish on the international stage. The 27-year-old had also represented Canada at the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympic Games. For now, Harvey will have to put competition aside and concentrate on her recovery. Although she will be watching the World Championships from afar, she made it clear that she will still be supporting her Canadian teammates.

“Not every chapter of this journey is an easy one, but I think it’s just as important to share these moments too,” she wrote. While Harvey will be cheering for her Canadian teammates from afar at the upcoming World Championships, her own journey has included several difficult periods that she has had to overcome.

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Harvey has overcome several difficult periods in her career

Harvey’s latest injury is not the first time she has faced a setback that threatened to interrupt her swimming career. After the 2018 Commonwealth Games, the Canadian developed tendonitis in both shoulders and spent nine months out of the water. The injury forced her to change her training plans and give up competing in the 400m events for a time. Speaking to Swimming Canada in 2022, she recalled how difficult that period had been. “I was out of the water for nine months,” Harvey said. “My body couldn’t handle all that distance training. I decided to retire from all the 400s. I’m enjoying it. It’s fun and better for my shoulder.”

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However, Harvey found her way back in 2019 and surprised herself at the Canadian Swimming Trials by winning the 200m butterfly in a personal-best time. She then travelled to the Pan American Games in Lima, where she won silver in the 200m butterfly and bronze in the 400m individual medley, along with two relay silver medals. Those results gave her the confidence to continue pursuing her Olympic dream.

Her journey also included a difficult emotional period after the 2022 World Championships in Budapest. Harvey revealed that she had been drugged during a night out following the competition and sustained several injuries, including a concussion and a rib sprain. The experience affected her confidence and enjoyment of swimming, and she later admitted that it took around six months to find her spark again. “It was a really tough six months mentally,” she told Swimming World in March 2023. “Getting to the right mindset took me a little longer than I wanted it to. But training has been going well, so I have been relying on it. Racing well has helped get me that spark back.”

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Harvey eventually returned to the podium and continued building her career, but her Olympic journey also came with heartbreak. At Paris 2024, she finished fourth in four events, missing out on a medal each time. Rather than treating those results as the end of her Olympic ambitions, she looked at how much she had improved since Tokyo. In a reflection shared after the Games, she revealed that she had even considered ending her career following the Tokyo Olympics. “At 21, I was telling myself I had reached my peak,” she wrote. Three years later, she had finished fourth in an individual Olympic final.

The disappointment in Paris did not end her ambition to compete again. In a July 2024 interview with the Journal de Montréal, Harvey said she could see herself continuing until the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. “Je me vois très bien poursuivre jusqu’aux Jeux de 2028 à Los Angeles,” she said, meaning that she could see herself continuing until the LA Games. She also spoke about how proud she would be of her perseverance and her ability to rediscover her love of swimming despite adversity. With another injury now interrupting her plans, Harvey faces another recovery period before she can turn her attention to what comes next.