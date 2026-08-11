USA Swimming CFO Arrested Over Theft, Embezzlement, and Official Misconduct

After 18 years at the University of Colorado Boulder, Cory Hilliard became Senior Associate Athletic Director for Business Operations and CFO of the university, where he would oversee the financial operations and a budget of over $135 million. Then in December 2025, he was promoted to another major position with USA Swimming, where he took on the role of CFO. Now, however, his career has taken an unexpected direction.

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On August 10, 2026, Boulder County authorities released the news that Hilliard had been arrested in Colorado and charged with “Theft, Embezzlement, and Official Misconduct. The charges are related to his actions at CU Boulder. Hilliard, 54, was the administrator of the university’s Nike Elite program, which is responsible for distributing employee product benefits.

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According to the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office, the alleged wrongdoing occurred from 2021-2025. Hilliard allegedly used the Nike Elite fund for his personal benefit and this resulted in a $9,510.50 loss, as per the university.

The allegations were initially made on July 22, 2025, when CU Boulder Athletic Director Rick George reported to the university’s Department of Internal Audit about potential fiscal misconduct with Hilliard. The university later went through a self-audit and examined financial statements and financial transactions associated with Hilliard’s Nike Elite account.

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Later, a criminal investigation was launched by the CU Boulder Police Department, which included examining financial records and interviewing University personnel and working with the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office. After the investigation, prosecutors filed three charges against Hilliard: theft, a Class 5 felony; embezzlement of public property, a Class 5 felony; and first-degree official misconduct, a Class 1 misdemeanor.

Under Colorado law, the two felony charges can result in prison time and financial penalties. But the charges are allegations and Hilliard is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

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Remarkably, the arrest was just months after Hilliard left CU Boulder and was hired as CFO of USA Swimming in December 2025. According to USA Swimming, it was notified of Hilliard’s arrest on Aug. 10 and put him on leave. The group also cut his access to the company’s financial controls and data and started its own investigation.

Another interesting factor is that USA Swimming at this time is participating in the 2026 Pan Pacific Championships. The open water events started Aug. 10 in Long Beach, California and the pool competition is set for Aug. 12-15 in Irvine. Hilliard was still serving as the organization’s CFO when the arrest became public.

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Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said, “In any case involving possible Official Misconduct, the community trust requires a thorough investigation. So, I truly appreciate the hard work, dedication, and collaboration of the CU Police Department.” CU Boulder Police Chief Ashley Griffin also said:

“The CU Boulder Police Department would like to thank the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office for its steadfast support in prosecuting financial crimes. CU Boulder does not tolerate fiscal misconduct in any form and once CUPD was notified it took immediate investigative action.” That statement came after an investigation that put the spotlight on Cory Hilliard, but his story in sports began decades before he became a senior athletics administrator.

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From track athlete to college Athletics executive

Growing up in Colorado, Hilliard was a standout track and field athlete at Manitou Springs High School, where he competed in the hurdles and relays. He was part of successful state championship teams and earned recognition for his performances in the 300-meter hurdles. His athletic background eventually took him to college, where he continued competing in track and field.

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Hilliard first attended the University of Wyoming before transferring to Minnesota State University Moorhead. He graduated in 1995 with a degree in Health Education and continued his involvement in track and field during his college years. He later earned an MBA from the University of North Dakota in 2006, giving him a stronger foundation for the business side of athletics.

Soon after, Hilliard joined the University of North Dakota’s athletics department in 2001, where he worked in business services before moving into a role as assistant athletic director for business operations.

Eventually, that experience led him to the University of Colorado Boulder, where he had been for approximately 18 years, steadily climbing through the ranks to become a senior leader. Hilliard went on to serve as Senior Associate Athletic Director for Business Operations and CFO, overseeing the financial operations of 17 Division I programs and an athletics budget in excess of $135 million.

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Alongside his work in athletics administration, Hilliard also had an academic connection to sports business. He taught as an adjunct instructor at the CU Denver Business School, where he taught courses related to the business of sports and entertainment. However, his long career has come under scrutiny after allegations from his time at CU Boulder led to a criminal investigation.