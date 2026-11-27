Carles Coll was preparing to return to the World Championships with one goal in mind: defending the world title he fought so hard to win in 2024. Spanish swimmer won the men’s 200m breaststroke gold at the 2024 World Aquatics Swimming Championships in Budapest, touching the wall in 2:01.55 to claim his first world title. He was expected to return to the competition in Beijing, China, from December 1 to 6, 2026, with another chance to prove himself. But just days before the competition, his hopes of defending his crown were shattered by an injury.

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The 25-year-old announced his withdrawal through Instagram on November 25, revealing that he suffered two small tears in his adductor muscle during a high-intensity training session on November 24. “Unfortunately, I must announce that I will not be able to defend my world championship title at the World Championships in China next week,” he wrote.

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The Spanish swimmer also explained how the injury happened, revealing that it occurred while he was pushing himself during preparations for the championships. He said, “Yesterday, during high intensity training as part of preparation for this competition, I suffered two small muscle tears in a critical area of the adductor structure, critical for executing arm style. After evaluating the MRI images with the team of doctors, I am forced to step back and forgo this competition.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carles Coll Martí (@carlescoll_)

The withdrawal is another difficult setback for Coll, who had already endured a frustrating year away from the international stage. In an interview with Mundo Deportivo, he spoke about the circumstances that had prevented him from competing regularly since winning the European short-course 200m breaststroke title in Lublin, Poland, in December 2025.

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Visa complications kept him in the United States, where he trains, and prevented him from travelling to compete at the qualifying event for the 2026 European Championships in Paris. He was in the process of obtaining his green card and did not want to risk his application by leaving the country. Explaining why he made that decision, Coll said, “I prioritized my personal life over my professional life last summer because it was a European Championship and not the Olympic Games, which would have made me much angrier.”

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Although missing competitions was frustrating, the time away also gave him a different perspective on his career. “Taking a break from competing and continuing to train has been good for me. It’s frustrating not being able to compete, because it’s what I love most, but it’s been a mental shift,” he told Mundo Deportivo.

Despite the disappointment, there is some positive news about his recent condition. “Fortunately, it is a minor injury, and everything indicates that my recovery will be completed in the coming weeks,” he shared. With his title defense no longer possible, Coll has already turned his attention towards his return. The 2027 World Aquatics Championships in Budapest will be his next major target, giving him another opportunity to compete in the city where he celebrated his first world title.

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“Now it’s time to accept the situation, focus on recovery, and do things right to come back stronger…,” he wrote. Sure, the setback has ruled him out of the chance to defend his world title in Beijing, but it has not changed what he wants to achieve in the years ahead.

Carles Coll reveals bigger ambition for 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

Coll is already looking beyond this injury, with the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics firmly in his plans. Despite spending much of 2026 without competing at the highest international level, he says his ambition remains exactly the same. “I still have the same goals. Taking a break hasn’t changed anything for me. I still have the same mindset as two years ago, or even one year ago,” he told Mundo Deportivo.

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His ambitions for Los Angeles have also grown since his Olympic debut at the Paris 2024 Games, where he competed in the relays. Before Paris, his main aim was to qualify for an individual Olympic event. Now, he wants to arrive at the next Games with a genuine chance of winning gold, rather than simply earning a place in the final. “I want to arrive in Los Angeles with a real chance of winning. I want the work I’m doing to put me in a real position to win,” he said.

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That goal is shaping the way he approaches his training, particularly in the 200m breaststroke. Coll has been working with coach Sergi López at Virginia Tech to improve his long-course performance. One of the areas they are focusing on is his race pace. Rather than building speed gradually and trying to catch his rivals late in the race, he wants to start fast and maintain that speed through the finish. His aim is to be in a strong position halfway through the race, instead of having to fight his way back from behind.

For Coll, the ambition is not simply to collect medals. “We train to do well. In a competition, you either win or you lose. That’s the reality. Being an Olympic champion isn’t the same as coming in second,” he said. “The goal is to train to win. Winning medals is great, but you don’t win the competition.”

For now, his immediate focus is recovery and getting back into the pool without rushing the process. He plans to continue training in the United States and has his sights set on the World Championships in Budapest next summer.