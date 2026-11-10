Olympic Champion Exposes Shocking Swimming South Africa Goggles Controversy

Four Olympic medals have made Tatjana Smith one of South Africa’s greatest sporting figures. But her journey in the pool has also exposed a side of the country’s swimming administration that has left her deeply disappointed. Now, the two-time Olympic champion has recalled an embarrassing equipment controversy from the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

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During the competition on Australia’s Gold Coast, South African swimmers allegedly found themselves without enough Arena goggles to compete. Despite Swimming South Africa’s sponsorship agreement with the brand, the shortage meant athletes had to share equipment between races. What should have been a routine part of their preparation turned into an awkward scramble around the pool.

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Smith recently opened up about the incident in an interview, recalling how swimmers had to exchange goggles while others were still cooling down. “In 2018, actually, at the Commonwealth Games, and they, there were no goggles… but obviously they wanted to stick to the contract that they have signed that we wear Arena,” she explained.

The suggested solution was for swimmers to swap goggles among themselves between races. Smith remembered having to rush over and collect a pair before her next event. “So I have to run while someone is cooling down, quickly grab their goggles,” she said, before revealing that her coach eventually stepped in: “You with your Speedo goggles.”

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The incident offered a striking example of how administrative decisions could affect athletes preparing for major international competitions. Smith’s recollection of rushing to retrieve a pair captured just how impractical the arrangement had become.

For athletes competing at the highest level, even small disruptions to preparation can become frustrating, particularly when they stem from issues beyond their control. And this was not the only time Smith has raised concerns about the way Swimming South Africa treats its athletes. Her recent comments come amid wider scrutiny of the federation’s leadership and its handling of athletes’ interests.

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In August 2026, Swimming South Africa president Alan Fritz and chief executive officer Shaun Adriaanse were provisionally suspended by the Aquatics Integrity Unit, an independent body operating under World Aquatics. The suspensions followed allegations of potential violations of the World Aquatics Integrity Code, including abuse of power and the provision of false information and fake documents.



During the suspension, both officials were barred from holding positions within Swimming South Africa, Africa Aquatics, World Aquatics, or other recognized bodies. They were also prohibited from attending or participating in aquatic-related activities, meetings, and competitions.

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The developments added to the concerns Smith had already expressed about the federation. The Olympic champion has also challenged Swimming South Africa over delayed prize money payments. Her legal representatives told the Daily Maverick that the federation took more than a year to pay her $35,000 earned at the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka.



“It’s more of a principle thing. Tatjana and (husband) Joel feel that athletes cannot be deprived of receiving their prize money years later, years after they’ve won the medals,” her attorneys told the publication. “At least if they pay it late, they should at least then pay some form of interest as well.”

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The dispute was about more than the money itself. For Smith, it raised questions about whether athletes receive the respect and support they deserve after bringing success to their country.



Speaking about the officials’ suspension, she also struggled to hide her emotions. “I’m the most decorated Olympian in South Africa, and I sit with all this emotion,” she said. She added that she remained proud of her country but did not want to continue pursuing a career in which she constantly felt afraid to speak up.

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Tatjana Smith returns to the pool with LA28 in sight

Despite those difficult experiences, Smith has chosen to give competitive swimming another chance. The 29-year-old initially retired after the Paris 2024 Olympics, where she won gold in the 100m breaststroke and silver in the 200m. Those medals added to her 2020 Tokyo haul of 200m gold and 100m silver, making her South Africa’s most decorated Olympian.



In September 2026, she announced her return, admitting that she missed being in the water. This time, however, she has set herself a different challenge: competing in the 50m breaststroke at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

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“It’s definitely a new challenge, a new event, a new race, but also a new me,” Smith said. She made it clear that Los Angeles remained a goal rather than a guarantee, adding that she would still have to build her race, qualify, and earn her place.

She has already begun that journey. At the 2026 South African Short Course Championships, Smith made her comeback debut in the 50m breaststroke and won gold in 29.50 seconds. The performance made her the only swimmer in the field to break 30 seconds and moved her to second on South Africa’s all-time short-course list, behind Lara van Niekerk’s national record of 29.09.



For now, Smith is back in the water and chasing another Olympic opportunity. But her recollections of the 2018 goggle shortage and her more recent disputes show that her concerns about Swimming South Africa remain a significant part of her story.