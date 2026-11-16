Third Olympian Switches Countries Following Gold Medalist’s Expose on National Aid

South African swimming is facing an uncomfortable question: why are its Olympic stars choosing to build their futures elsewhere? Rebecca Meder has become the third Olympian from the country to switch sporting allegiance in 2026, following Tatjana Smith and Matthew Sates. Her decision comes amid growing scrutiny of the support available to elite swimmers, with Smith’s departure bringing long-standing concerns about financial security and athlete welfare into the spotlight.

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Meder, 24, will now pursue international representation for New Zealand after spending the past three years building a life there. The two-time Olympian has trained at North Shore Swimming Club since August 2023 under Graham Hill, New Zealand’s national team coach and a former South African national coach. What began as a move for training has gradually become a permanent home.

Speaking to Rapport, Meder explained that the decision followed months of personal reflection rather than a dispute with Swimming South Africa.

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“I have been praying about this decision for the past eight months, as my personal circumstances have changed,” she said. “After ending my time with TeamSA on such a high by winning bronze in the 4x100m medley relay, I knew it was the right time to close that chapter. It is entirely a personal decision.”



Meder began the formal process a week after the 2026 Commonwealth Games. Her one-year waiting period started on July 30, meaning she will not be eligible for next summer’s World Aquatics Championships. She has informed both Swimming South Africa and the South African Sports Confederation, Olympic and Paralympic Committee (SASCOC), saying the parties separated on good terms. She is also working toward obtaining New Zealand citizenship, although the timeline remains uncertain.

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Her personal life has played an important role in the move. Her partner, Rance Gower-Winter, joined her in New Zealand last year after the couple spent time in a long-distance relationship. “My family means everything to me, and the first two years were tough,” Meder said, adding that they have now built a happy and settled life together.



The 14-time African champion did not cite the financial concerns raised by Smith and Sates. Nevertheless, her departure adds another prominent name to South Africa’s growing list of Olympic swimmers changing flags. Meder finished 11th in the 200m individual medley at Paris 2024, setting a national record of 2:10.67 in the semifinals. She also placed 10th at the 2025 World Championships and collected two relay bronze medals at the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

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Tatjana Smith sees a bigger problem behind the exodus

Meder’s announcement follows Smith’s decision to represent the Netherlands and Sates’ move toward Australia. Smith, South Africa’s most decorated Olympian with four medals, including two golds, has been particularly vocal about the challenges of sustaining a swimming career at home. She cited financial and practical difficulties, alongside the prospect of stronger high-performance support in the Netherlands.

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Her departure also revived the controversy over the $35,000 prize money she earned at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships. Swimming South Africa withheld the payment following a dispute over its technical sponsorship agreement with Arena and Smith’s use of Speedo equipment. The federation eventually released the money after legal intervention. Its acting CEO, Zikie Molusi, later admitted that withholding it “shouldn’t have happened.”

The issue has become even more significant as another Olympic swimmer prepares to leave. Reacting to a News24 Instagram post about Meder’s decision, Smith pointed out that three of the eight South African swimmers who competed at the Paris Olympics had now chosen to pursue their careers under different flags.

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“As one of those three, I know these decisions are never easy,” Smith wrote. She argued that athletes should not have to choose between representing South Africa and finding an environment where they feel supported, valued and able to thrive. Smith also urged the country to look beyond the individuals making these decisions and examine the conditions driving them away.

The growing exodus has also drawn criticism from within the country’s sporting administration. Ilhaam Groenewald, Chief Director of Maties Sport at Stellenbosch University, believes South Africa must do more than celebrate its athletes’ achievements. It needs to build systems that support their financial security, development and long-term well-being.

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Groenewald referred to research conducted during the 2024 African Games in Ghana, where 104 of more than 440 participating athletes were student-athletes. Around 39% of those student athletes reportedly identified financial pressure as a factor that had forced them to leave sport or seek other opportunities.

“I apologise as a sport administrator, not just to her, but to athletes like Matthew and others that have gone through this very sad experience and not having a conducive and a safe environment,” she said.



For Groenewald, the problem extends beyond funding training camps or international competitions. Athletes also need opportunities to secure their futures beyond sport and an environment that protects their overall well-being. She warned that South Africa cannot expect to retain its best talent without investing in those foundations.

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With Meder now following Smith and Sates toward new national teams, the departures have become difficult for South African swimming to ignore. Each athlete has a different personal story, but the wider questions about support and sustainability remain. The challenge for the country’s sporting authorities is no longer simply celebrating Olympic success, but creating an environment in which its next generation of champions can see a future at home.