Two-Time Olympic Champion Hospitalized With Serious Burns After Fireplace Accident

A moment at home has turned into a fight for survival for one of Russia’s most celebrated sporting figures. Maria Shurochkina, a two-time Olympic artistic swimming champion, is in serious condition after suffering extensive burns in a fire at her Moscow apartment.

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The 31-year-old reportedly suffered the injuries while refilling a bioethanol fireplace at her four-bedroom apartment on the 17th floor. According to Russian media reports, she failed to switch off the fireplace before adding more fuel. Flammable vapors then ignited, setting her clothes and nearby belongings ablaze.

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What followed was a terrifying scene for residents of the building. As the flames spread, Shurochkina managed to escape her apartment and seek help from her neighbors. Some residents reportedly heard screams and crying before opening their doors to find the injured swimmer desperately asking for assistance.

One eyewitness recalled the frightening moment, saying, “We opened the door, and she rushed at us. She was crying and screaming, ‘It hurts!'”

The resident further claimed that Shurochkina had been holding a bottle when it caught fire, leaving severe burns across her arms, stomach, and face. Neighbors subsequently called an ambulance, and she was transported to Moscow’s Sklifosovsky Emergency Research Institute.

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According to Russian outlet Mash, the burns cover approximately 32% of her body, affecting her head, neck, chest, abdomen, arms, and hands. Her condition, initially described as moderate, reportedly deteriorated to serious, raising concerns about potentially life-threatening complications, including burn shock, dehydration, infection, and tissue necrosis.

The incident has also drawn attention from Russia’s sporting authorities. The Russian Aquatics Federation confirmed that it was aware of Shurochkina’s hospitalization and had contacted both the hospital and her family.

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“We wish Maria strength and a speedy recovery,” the federation said. It also pledged to monitor her condition and provide whatever assistance she and her family might need. For someone who spent years pushing her physical limits to reach the top of international sport, the sudden emergency has brought an entirely different battle. And while concerns remain over her recovery, Shurochkina’s journey beyond the swimming pool offers another glimpse into the life of the Olympic champion.

From Olympic Pool to Entertainment Stage: Shurochkina’s Post-Competitive Journey

Long before the fireplace accident, Shurochkina had already begun exploring a life beyond competitive artistic swimming. Her sporting career brought her two consecutive Olympic team gold medals at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, alongside 11 World Championship titles and multiple European Championship golds. Her achievements also earned her recognition from Russian President Vladimir Putin, who awarded her the Order of Friendship in 2016 and the Order of Honor in 2021.

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However, the champion had ambitions that stretched well beyond the pool. In a 2020 interview with the Olympic Channel, Shurochkina opened up about her experiences at Rio and the sacrifices behind her Olympic success. Even years after the victory, revisiting those memories continued to move her.

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“I feel the same happiness of that moment, even now,” she recalled, explaining how watching footage of the Olympic triumph brought tears to her eyes.

She also reflected on the discipline required to reach the top, revealing that her training schedule often left little room for family or anything outside sport. Yet, she believed every sacrifice had been worthwhile.

Having started synchronized swimming at seven, Shurochkina never imagined that an Olympic dream would eventually become reality. “Sometimes life can give us our result after 10 years,” she explained, emphasizing the importance of working honestly and allowing dreams time to develop. Eventually, however, she decided to explore those other ambitions.

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After retiring from competitive swimming around 2022, Shurochkina moved towards entertainment, performing in aquatic theatre productions and pursuing dance. The transition was not necessarily easy. Reflecting on her retirement, she admitted, “I felt like a lost child who didn’t know where to go or what to do next.”

But she gradually found her footing in a different world. Earlier this year, she performed at the State Kremlin Palace in a production choreographed by dancer Ildar Gainutdinov.



Her entertainment journey has also brought her closer to her half-sister, Nyusha, one of Russia’s biggest pop stars. The sisters appeared together on the reality television show Treasures of the Emperor in 2025, eventually winning its second season.

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Shurochkina had once spoken about wanting to explore music, acting, television hosting, and even politics after swimming. Her competitive career may have ended, but her curiosity about new experiences never did.

Now, as the Olympic champion faces an uncertain recovery following the devastating apartment fire, the sporting community will be hoping she can overcome another difficult challenge.