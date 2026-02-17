Taylor Swift’s Tribute to Team USA Women’s Figure Skating Sends Fans Into a Frenzy

The “Blade Angels” are about to hit the rink. Yes, that is not the name of the next Marvel movie, but it is the official trio nickname of Amber Glenn, Alysa Liu, and Isabeau Levito, the figure skaters representing Team USA in the individual women’s competition. As the trio prepares for their competition, they have received a special tribute from none other than popular popstar Taylor Swift.

Swift has narrated an almost 2-minute video to introduce all three athletes. “Amber. Alysa. Isabeau. Let @taylorswift13 introduce you to the Blade Angels: Three American showgirls on ice. #WinterOlympics,” the official NBC Olympics account wrote. The video kicks off with each figure skater’s silhouette, as Swift says, “Ladies and gentlemen, I’d like to introduce you to Amber, Alysa, and Isabeau.”

The Grammy winner then calls the women “three American showgirls on ice,” a nod to her latest hit album, The Life of a Showgirl, and adds that their stories will “capture your heart.” Swift went on to introduce the three figure skaters, Amber Glenn, Alysa Liu, and Isabeau Levito.

“Amber will be the first to tell you about how many battles she’s fought, and how the ones she’s lost have meant as much as the wins,” Swift said of 26-year-old Glenn. “Her superpower now is embracing the fight and daring the world to test her self-belief.” Regarding Alyssa, she referred to her retirement at 16 years old. Liu then came back to the sport and is raring to go at the Olympics.

“As for Alysa, she walked away from skating when she was 16, then came back on her own terms. Joy fuels her now. Every jump, a celebration. Every performance, a testament to the beauty of knowing yourself,” Swift said. The singer further called Isabeu “destiny personified” while shedding the spotlight on her history in Italy, very close to the ice rink they will be participating in. “They’re teammates and friends.

They call themselves the Blade Angels, and tomorrow night, they’re taking center stage when the show starts in Milan,” the video concludes. Naturally, the fans were delighted and surprised by Swift’s promo.

Fans Go Crazy After Taylor Swift’s Surprise Olympic Promo

“I just want her to narrate everything in the history of television forever,” wrote a fan. Well, 58 Grammy nominations, 14 Grammy awards, including four Album of the Year wins, will get you that voice. Swift also released her latest album in 2025, named “The Life Of A Showgirl,” which has sold more than 110 million units. It’s exciting for the fans that their favourite artist is an avid Winter Olympics fan as well.

“I just know that both Taylor and Travis are very into watching the Olympics!!” Wrote a fan. That is a distinct possibility. Her brother and sister-in-law, Tyler and Kylie Kelce, are in Italy. The couple attended the American Ice Hockey women’s semifinal. Tyler and Travis have also contributed to the US center, Laila Edwards parents’ Italy trip. They share a hometown of Cleveland Heights with the Team USA star. Now, Taylor has contributed via her narration.

Initially, the term ‘Tayvodoo’ stood for the beliefs that individuals or groups who had wronged the singer subsequently suffered severe misfortune. Now, since she has started dating NFL star Travis Kelce, it has turned into good luck caused by Swift. Hopefully, this will result in a stroke of luck for the three figure skaters.

“Brilliant marketing! Viewership just jumped up and off the charts!” Exclaimed a fan. We already discussed Taylor Swift’s massive fan base, and it certainly draws more eyeballs towards the event. Their event is scheduled towards the end of the event, where the hype is generally declining, and Swift’s feature just reenergises the interest.

For NBC, it will help boost its viewership and bring the athletes more fame. That could eventually lead to a bigger fanbase and more sponsorships. However, some fans think this could add extra scrutiny and pressure to the athletes. “Hot take: this creates the type of Olympic pressure that they don’t need right now, but also this is a cool short,” commented a fan.

Everything comes with pros and cons, but playing on the biggest stage is already heaps of pressure. This is the event they have prepared for their entire lives. Extra eyeballs mean extra exposure, which one could relish or fear. It depends on perspectives and approach.