Team USA Coach Copies Canada’s Strategy to Put Connor Hellebuyck’s Olympics Debut in Doubt

Team USA arrived at the Milano Cortina Olympics with a talented roster. 23 out of 25 players would be making their debut at the Games. And among them is Connor Hellebuyck, whose excitement for the event has been quite visible throughout various interviews. However, his debut might have been just put under a question mark.

Mollie Walker reported that head coach Mike Sullivan didn’t reveal the starting goalie for the first match against Latvia, stating, “We’re going to do our best to try to play the game that sets us up for success. We think we have size, we think we have speed, we think we have skill, and we’re going to try to play that game.”

But doesn’t it sound familiar? Team Canada went for a similar strategy. Head coach Jon Cooper also didn’t reveal his starting goalie, stating, “I’m not announcing that here with you guys. Love you all, but that’s not happening. [The players will] know tonight.”

While Team USA and Canada aren’t in the same group, they are already heating up the rivalry. Indeed, the anticipation increases every second, as hockey fans expect a clash similar to the 4 Nations Face-Off between the two titans of the sport. And both teams have their match on Thursday.

In Group A, Czechia will face Canada, and in Group B, Latvia will go against the likes of the United States. The two teams will potentially clash against each other in the later stages of the event, but they are still refraining from revealing any kind of strategy that could be used by their opponent.

Team USA has three talented goalies in their roster, all from the NHL. If not Connor Hellebuyck, then Sullivan will want Jake Oettinger or Jeremy Swayman on the ice. However, the more experienced one will obviously be the Winnipeg Jets star. And what does the Games mean for the 32-year-old?

Connor Hellebuyck is a solid pick for Team USA

Team USA’s roster is varied. Veterans like the Tkachuk brothers will handle the attack, with the likes of Charlie McAvoy in the defense, and Connor Hellebuyck being the one to stop the puck from entering the net.

The Winnipeg Jets aren’t having the best NHL season out there, but Hellebuyck, who has played 36 games, hasn’t dropped below the save percentage of .900. There haven’t been any shutouts this campaign, but the 32-year-old is quite excited for the Winter Olympics.

“Can’t wait for the experience. It’s going to be some great hockey. We’ve got a little revenge to us as a team, going back to the 4 Nations and I know it’s not just us against Canada. There’s a lot of other teams in this tournament as well,” he said.

“The anticipation is there and the eagerness, and it’s been a building process since 4 Nations. Being American, I’m extremely, extremely proud and obviously very gracious to be able to wear that sweater. It means a lot to me. And there’s a rich history of U.S. hockey players before me that have gone through it and it’s a great honour.”

The anticipation of playing international hockey stems from the intense matches that happened at the 4 Nations Face-Off. With a .932 save percentage, the Jets’ goalie played three games and started in two of them, while having two wins and a single loss in the initial stage. In the final, he couldn’t save Connor McDavid’s shot that led to the golden goal.

However, the stage will be set in Milan at a later date, where Team USA will potentially face Canada. And there will be Hellebuyck waiting to take his sweet vengeance, pushing for that gold medal with his squad.