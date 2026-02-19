Team USA Hockey Captain Hilary Knight Reveals Why She Chose to Propose Brittany Bowe at the Winter Olympics

260205 Hilary Knight of USA in the women s Ice hockey, Eishockey game between USA and Czech Republic during day -1 of the 2026 Winter Olympics on February 5, 2026 in Milan. Photo: Emma Wallskog / BILDBYRAN / kod EW / CS0851 ishockey ice hockey Olympic Games, Olympische Spiele, Olympia, OS olympics winter olympics os ol olympiska spel vinter-os olympiske leker milano cortina 2026 milan cortina 2026 milano cortina 2026 olympic games milano cortina 2026 winter olympic games milano cortina-os milano cortina-ol vinter-ol -1 bbeng *** 260205 Hilary Knight of USA in the women s ice hockey game between USA and Czech Republic during day 1 of the 2026 Winter Olympics on February 5, 2026 in Milan Photo Emma Wallskog BILDBYRAN code EW CS0851 ice hockey ice hockey olympic games olympics winter olympics os ol olympiska spel vinter os olympiske leker milano cortina 2026 milan cortina 2026 milano cortina 2026 olympic games milano cortina 2026 winter olympic games milano cortina os milano cortina ol vinter ol 1 bbeng PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxSWExNORxFINxDEN Copyright: EMMAxWALLSKOG BB260205EW012

Love and celebration are finding their place alongside competition at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Alpine skier Breezy Johnson was recently surprised with a heartfelt proposal from her boyfriend, while U.S. women’s hockey captain Hilary Knight created her own unforgettable moment by proposing to longtime partner Brittany Bowe. Knight said she chose the Olympic Village for a reason close to her heart

“I thought what better moment than to do it at the Olympics where we met, where we’ve spent most of our lives prepping for and just owning the world stage,” Knight said. “It’s just been so much fun to cheer her on through her races this week, and I thought this might be a good place to have a full circle moment for us.”

The heartwarming moment came to light after hockey star Hilary Knight shared a deeply personal highlight from her life. While competing at the Milano-Cortina Olympic Games, Knight posted a video on Instagram capturing her proposal to American speed skater Brittany Bowe.

The clip shows Knight dropping to one knee and presenting an engagement ring as Bowe beams with joy before saying yes. In her caption, Knight reflected on how the Olympics had played a special role in bringing their relationship together. “Olympics brought us together,” the caption said.

The joyful moment came just as Hilary Knight prepared for another major milestone in her career. She is set to compete in her fifth Olympic Games, becoming the first woman in U.S. hockey history to reach that mark. Team USA now looks ahead to a highly anticipated gold medal clash with its longtime rivals, Canada.

Brittany Bowe, a two-time Olympic bronze medalist, has faced tough results in Milano-Cortina. She placed fourth in both the 1,000-meter and team pursuit events, narrowly missing the podium. Still, she has one final chance in the 1,500-meter race and remains determined to finish her campaign on a high note.

Knight and Bowe first met during the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, and their relationship has only strengthened since. Both athletes have hinted that this Olympic season could be their last, making these Games especially meaningful.

Hilary Knight reflects on how a meeting in Beijing sparked a lasting bond.

Knight never expected that a simple connection during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics would grow into one of the most meaningful relationships of her life. Both Knight and Brittany Bowe are well-known athletes, competing at the highest level and often seeing each other at Olympic events over the years. However, it was in Beijing that their lovable journey began.

During the busy and stressful Olympic schedule, they found comfort in spending quiet time together. They started taking evening walks, using those peaceful moments to relax and talk away from the pressure of competition.

“It was just a really good way to get to know her, going for walks, getting out of our suites,” Knight told Olympics.com. “To have that human connection, even walking outside at a distance, it was really cool.”

However, what began as casual walks slowly turned into shared meals and deeper conversations. Their friendship later developed into something much stronger. Bowe addressed their growing bond and said, “We really got to know each other in Beijing and have really been inseparable ever since.” She also admitted that she realized very early that Knight would become an important part of her life.

Bowe had always admired Knight as a powerful and confident hockey leader. However, as she got to know her personally, she saw a different side. “Knowing her as a hockey player, it’s like this big, strong, powerful female,” Bowe explained. “But then, when we got to know each other, she was soft, genuine, kind, almost shy. That really sparked my interest.”

After adding a lovable moment to her journey, Knight still has a major challenge lined up at the Winter Olympics gold medal match against Canada.