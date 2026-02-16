Team USA’s Curling Silver Medalists Detail Double Lives To Maintain Olympics Spirit

260210 — CORTINA D AMPEZZO, Feb. 10, 2026 — Cory Thiesse L and Korey Dropkin of the United States wave during the awarding ceremony of the curling mixed doubles at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter games, Winterspiele,Spiele, Summer games in Cortina, Italy, Feb. 10, 2026. MICO2026ITALY-CORTINA D AMPEZZO-OLYMPIC WINTER GAMES-CURLING-MIXED DOUBLES-AWARDING CEREMONY DingxXu PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

Balancing Olympic dreams while juggling completely different day jobs isn’t quite as effortless as Team USA may have made it look at the Winter Olympics. And after Swedish siblings Rasmus Wranå and Isabella Wranå narrowly edged out the American duo 6-5 in a nail-biting mixed doubles final at the Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium on Tuesday, February 10, Team USA opened up about what it truly demands to compete on the world’s biggest stage, especially while balancing professional careers beyond the ice.

Even without standing on the top step of the podium, the Americans made history with their silver medal. It marked the first time the United States has ever medaled in Olympic curling since the sport was introduced at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Games. And after that dramatic final, the spotlight quickly turned their way, and with it came curiosity about the lives they lead off the ice.

On Tuesday, People Sports shared an Instagram clip from an Olympic interview where the pair opened up about juggling their passion with reality. In the video, the interviewer asked if they had to take time off from work to compete in the Olympics. Cory Thiesse didn’t hesitate with her reply. “Yeah, as curlers we are not full-time athletes,” she explained.

“We play the sport because we love it. It’s not because we’re out there making a ton of money off of it. It’s really important for us to find jobs that support us,” the 31-year-old added.

You see, unlike many sports that fill the calendar year after year, curling really grabs the spotlight every four years during the Winter Olympics. That’s when new viewers start asking why sliding stones across the ice is an Olympic event in the first place. So with limited exposure and only modest financial rewards in the sport, it’s no surprise that many curlers rely on full-time jobs to support themselves. Cory Thiesse is no different.

“I work for a company that does mercury testing and my mom actually owns the business, so she’s my boss, which is convenient for all the time off that I need,” she shared. Her 30-year-old partner, Korey Dropkin, echoed that same gratitude when talking about his career.

“And I found passion in real estate and got a lot of great colleagues that have supported my dreams that, you know, helped me out with showings and helped my clients out. And I’m just so grateful for all of them and being able to bring this home,” he revealed.

Thiesse added that their schedules are anything but typical. “We spend so much time on the road competing and, you know, leaving work during the middle of the day to go train. We’re really lucky to have such a village surrounding us to be able to do what we do.”

Off the ice, both athletes have full personal lives as well. Thiesse is married to Sam Thiesse, while Dropkin is engaged to Gabby Tachis. So if you’ve been wondering whether Korey Dropkin and Cory Thiesse are dating, the answer is no. They’re simply close friends and longtime teammates who train together in Duluth with their partnership officially beginning in April 2022, when they joined forces to represent the US on the international stage.

Dropkin had previously competed at the 2022 Winter Olympics but did not medal. Later, he paired up with Thiesse, and together they found success at the 2023 World Championships.

How Korey Dropkin and Cory Thiesse made opposites work

Though Team USA failed to bring the gold medal in curling, for their families and supporters, the moment was nothing short of unforgettable.

For Thiesse, the milestone carried even deeper meaning as she became the first U.S. woman to win an Olympic curling medal, earning silver in mixed doubles and carving out a milestone that will be remembered for years to come. “It’s been a long time coming, and this is a really big day for USA Curling and for women’s curling in the U.S.,” she said. “I hope that I can bring this medal home and inspire the next generation of women to be up on that podium someday.”

Their coach, Alison Kreviazuk, applauded the way the two have grown together as a team. She pointed out that their contrasting personalities have actually become one of their strengths. “They’ve got two different personalities out there, so it’s finding that mix of how they can complement each other,” Kreviazuk said.

Back home, Thiesse’s mother, Linda Christensen, couldn’t hide her pride. A decorated curler herself, having won the United States Senior Curling Championship in 2015 and 2016 and earned bronze at the 2015 World Senior Championship, she understands exactly how much work goes into moments like this.

“Knowing how hard she has worked to be the best curler she can be makes earning an Olympic medal all the more special. To be the first American woman to medal in curling speaks to her level of commitment. I’m so proud of her,” she shared. Now, after making history and capturing the spotlight, all eyes are on what Korey Dropkin and Cory Thiesse do next.