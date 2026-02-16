Team USA’s Laila Edwards Speaks on Travis and Jason Kelce’s Milan Olympics Help

Team USA’s Laila Edwards arrived in Milan not just as an Olympian but as the first Black woman to represent her country on the Games’ ice hockey team. With her shining on the ice, the story of how her family came to be in the stands cheering her on has emerged as one of the most heartwarming stories. Indeed, she was assisted by none other than Travis and Jason Kelce, who share a hometown with her.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

During a conversation with NBC’s Maria Taylor, Edwards opened up about the kind gesture from Travis and Jason Kelce, who were involved in the initiative of helping Edwards’ family get to the Games.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I mean, I was shocked. I’m not shocked that they would do something so kind, but I was surprised that they heard about the GoFundMe, that they were willing to take their time and donate and they even reached out through a family friend and it just made me feel so loved and special because they have so much going on and they took the time, the energy, the effort to help my family come see me live out my dream,” the 22-year-old Team USA defenseman said.

The GoFundMe campaign was a reminder of a stark reality involving many Olympic athletes. Getting a large family to the Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, carries a price tag that can exceed $50,000 when flights, lodging, and ground transportation are added to the budget. And heading into the Games, she had a single wish.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Obviously, my name’s on the roster, but I feel like my whole family made it to the Olympics. All the sacrifices they’ve made, the things they’ve done to get me here, my parents, my siblings, I’m so grateful,. And for them to get to come and share the experience is going to be really special,” Laila Edwards said, talking to the Associated Press.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

She celebrated her 22nd birthday, which was on January 25, following her name being engraved as an upcoming Olympian. And her parents? They were at the top of the world.

“Oh my goodness. I was going to find words to describe the gratitude and appreciation. But I haven’t yet,” said her mother, Charone Gray-Edwards. Similarly, her father, Robert Edwards, stated, “We’re humbled by it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Growing up in Cleveland made her root for sports stars like LeBron James and the Kelce brothers. Apart from the $10,000 donation she received from them, Travis Kelce also reached out to her to provide advice. However, she confirmed that the leftover money will be donated back to the community.

Well, the Kelces’ involvement wasn’t something new for the Edwards family. “Two years ago, when Kelce first gave a shout out to Laila, I thought it was huge and cool for him to acknowledge her. And then when she said ‘thank you’ to him, he responded. He’s been kind. So this is exciting that his kindness even went further,” her mother said, as reported by the NHL.

ADVERTISEMENT

The GoFundMe campaign has now surpassed $60,000, fueled by donations ranging from the Kelces’ five-figure contribution to gifts from strangers, who were inspired by Edwards’ story.

ADVERTISEMENT

Laila Edwards’ Team USA selection was marked with success, followed by hard work

Laila Edwards’ journey to the Olympic squad was years in the making. She was officially named to the 23-player Team USA roster on Jan. 2, 2026, during an exclusive reveal on NBC’s TODAY Show, where she participated in the announcement alongside NHL star Jack Hughes and Paralympian Declan Farmer.

She had already made history in 2023 as the first Black woman to represent the United States at the IIHF World Championships, where she was named tournament MVP, becoming the youngest player to achieve that status.

Team USA head coach John Wroblewski has also praised her versatility, as Laila Edwards went from being a forward to a defenseman.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Well, the decision is long. We might not have all the time in this mix, but it was player driven to start. We loved her as a forward, but at the end of the day I guess I looked at it, it was a player who made the request and then you are trying to help people achieve their dreams. When a player comes and has the fortitude and decides that she wants to do something and has the courage to come and say that this is what I want, you give it a shot and you give her the go,” he said.

During the 2025 IIHF World Championships, this decision was on point for Team USA. The tournament saw her score one goal and three assists in seven games, and she eventually grabbed that gold medal. So, there are a lot of expectations as her team battles it out with Sweden in the semifinals, with the ultimate prize of the Olympic gold in sight.