Team USA Stars Keep Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade Tradition Alive as World Champion Shows Up With Colleagues

101 years ago, Macy’s employees sparked what would become an American icon: the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Since that first march, it has transformed New York City into a spectacle of towering balloons, dazzling performances, and star power that signals the true kickoff to the holiday season.

And this year was no exception, with appearances from a host of winter sports stars ahead of the Milano-Cortina Olympics. Reigning figure skating world champion Ilia Malinin, Paralympic gold medalist Jack Wallace, and Paralympic hopeful Audrey Crowley were all in attendance, smiling and waving, elevating the procession to another level. They rode on the same Peacock float alongside Teyana Taylor, who performed a live performance of her hit song Made It.

Interestingly, Jordan Chiles, fresh off a third place DWTS finish, caught the moment live from home. The two-time Olympic medalist even took to Instagram, sharing a clip of herself watching the event unfold on her TV.

And it wasn’t just the American athletes; several other stars also showed up to help kick off the holiday season in style. Wicked: For Good star Cynthia Erivo performed a live rendition of Feeling Good by Nina Simone to open the parade.

Country artist Lainey Wilson also took the stage at the parade, performing in front of Macy’s in Midtown Manhattan’s Herald Square. South Korean singing sensation EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI, the voices behind HUNTR/X from Netflix’s hit movie K-Pop Demon Hunters, were also a part of the celebration with a live performance.

Broadcasted by NBC and Peacock, this year’s parade was nothing short of a spectacle. As per estimates, nearly 3.4 million people were expected to line up on the streets of New York to witness the procession. That’s not all; nearly 50 million people watched the broadcast online as well. Spread across 2.5 miles, or four kilometers downtown, the parade traveled along Central Park West and 6th Avenue to the end of the Macy’s flagship store.

In addition to that, the parade featured a star-studded lineup overall, with appearances from Busta Rhymes, Calum Scott, Shaggy, Lauren Spencer Smith, Luísa Sonza, and many more celebrities who helped elevate the festive atmosphere.

Well, with such a line-up, this year’s parade was something else; however, one should know that this is not the first time Team USA was represented in the parade.

Olympic athletes who’ve made appearances at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

At the 2012 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, London Olympic gold medalists Kyla Ross, Jordyn Wieber, Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas, and McKayla Maroney—the Fierce Five—appeared and showed their medals to the crowd.

This was one of the first times Summer Olympians were included in the parade, and in the years that followed, athlete participation became a regular feature of the event.

That was just the start. Back in 2016, the Olympic and Paralympic stars brought serious prestige to the 90th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, turning the celebration into a showcase of sporting excellence. Among the elite names that lit the stage back in 2016 were gymnastics standout Laurie Hernandez, powerhouse shot putter Michelle Carter, and boxing legend Claressa Shields.

The Paralympic contingent included a sprinting legend, Mikey Brannigan, and Gianfranco Iannotta. That’s not all; three-time Canadian Olympic hockey great Eric Lindros was also there to join the festivities.

With a long tradition of embracing sports with the parade, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade continued the tradition this year as well. Given that, what was your favorite moment from the 2025 parade?