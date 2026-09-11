“I’ve Been a Fan”: Aryna Sabalenka Gives Massive Shoutout to Olympic Champion Jutta Leerdam

Despite slipping to World No.2, Aryna Sabalenka has stunned everyone with her impressive dominance. However, her enthusiasm skyrocketed in a recent match due to a surprise high-profile guest in her player’s box. Jutta Leerdam, the Dutch speed skating queen and Olympic champion, was sitting beside Sabalenka’s main coaching team.

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After winning her semifinal match against Jessica Pegula and thus securing her fourth consecutive appearance at a US Open final, Sabalenka took the opportunity during her press conference following the match to give heartfelt praise to the Dutch star, stating that for many years she has been a great admirer of Leerdam’s determination, strong personality, and athletic career.

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When a journalist asked about their relationship and Leerdam’s Olympic record on the ice, Sabalenka did not hold back her excitement and respect for the skater.

“That’s incredible. I’ve been following her for a while, and I saw her winning the Olympics, and it was really inspiring video, like the emotions and how hard it was for her, and it’s really tough. Mentally, their sport is really tough. Like, you have not just Olympics, but it’s the biggest, and it’s once in four years,” Sabalenka answered.

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Sabalenka went on to explain the effect of seeing Leerdam face such intense pressure on the international stage.

“I could see all of the emotions she went through, and I just got inspired by her, and I love her personality,” the tennis player admitted. “I’ve been a fan basically for a while, and to see her in my box, and yeah, that was couldn’t dream for more.”

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Aryna’s sincere compliment showed a mutual respect between two of the most dominant and magnetic athletes in women’s sports at the moment.

While Sabalenka always bears heavy pressure throughout the four Grand Slam tournaments each year, Leerdam carries a similar burden throughout every Olympic cycle. Unlike professional tennis players who get chances to make amends week by week on the tour, speed skaters base their entire lives on an event that occurs only once every four years.

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This is in addition to other competitions like World Championships, etc., which also play a huge role in Olympians’ lives. Even a fraction of a second at the Games can determine whether their legacy is secured or if they suffer heartbreak.

Leerdam’s victory under such emotionally charged circumstances has left a deep impression on Sabalenka. The star is well known for overcoming her own psychological challenges on the tennis court. Leerdam, internationally renowned for her remarkable speed on the oval, her hard-working training schedule, and her charismatic personality, has a huge global fan base together with her fiancé, Jake Paul. The Dutch speed skater, sitting side by side with Sabalenka’s team in New York, displayed an unexpected friendship between top athletes.

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The mutual respect shown by these top athletes from different sports reflects Sabalenka’s increasing reputation for forming relationships with high-performing athletes who have a great deal of mental determination. Indeed, Sabalenka has herself suffered serious heartbreaks on the Grand Slam circuit, such as the crushing quarterfinals loss at Roland Garros. It was a setback that brought her to the point of burnout before she was able to regain her mental strength and once again make a strong comeback.

Champion athletes like Leerdam, who ignore criticism and transform their strong emotions into historic gold-medal performances, have inspired Sabalenka as she goes through a tough campaign in New York. As Sabalenka enters the court for the US Open final, she not only has the advantage of her powerful hard-court game but also the enthusiastic support of other champions who bear the burden of greatness.

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Leerdam’s support on the courtside shows that top athletes understand each other even despite different sports. By publicly highlighting Leerdam’s determination and character, Sabalenka has made it clear to the sporting world that true respect among elite competitors goes beyond differences in surfaces and sports as well as boundaries.