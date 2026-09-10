Sha’Carri Richardson Gets Special Shoutout During Coco Gauff’s US Open Match

While Sha’Carri Richardson was nowhere near the tennis court or Flushing Meadows, her name still found a mention there. They gave a special shoutout to the Olympic champion and world sprint star during Coco Gauff’s US Open meeting with Paula Badosa last week. The tennis star seemingly reminded the broadcasters of the USA track and field veteran.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As Gauff started moving and running across the court with top speed and a steady rhythm, commentators compared her to Richardson. Her speed reminded them of the American athlete. “You’ve got to hit the perfect drop shot against someone who moves like Sha’Carri Richardson,” a commentator mentioned. The moment happened during a tough point where Gauff was pushed far out of the court before moving forward to get a very precise drop shot. Most players on the WTA tour would have given up on the point.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gauff’s quick first step and fast change of direction allowed her to not only get the ball but also turn defense into a winning shot. The way she closed the space resembled a championship sprint. By using Richardson’s name instead of comparing her to old tennis stars, the broadcast showed how Richardson has become the best example of speed, quick movement, and strong athletic power today.

Fans watching the game at home quickly noticed the comparison. Guaff and Richardson’s mention together soon enough spread across various social media platforms. X user @greenmachine2_0 stated, “Sha’carri name dropped at the U.S. Open… Her impact can’t be denied!”

ADVERTISEMENT

For track and field fans, the mention was very important. Track fans quickly shared the broadcast clip as proof of Richardson’s position in sports. No longer known just in track meets and Olympic events, Richardson’s name is now connected to top speed in all American sports. Seeing a tennis match mention her as part of Gauff’s great performance was proof enough.

The link between Gauff and Richardson is more than a comment. Both women made their breakthroughs under a lot of attention, faced a lot of public pressure, and then proved themselves on big stages. After Gauff won her Grand Slam in New York, Richardson was one of the first big stars to celebrate her online with kind words. In return, Gauff also celebrated Richardson’s Olympic win, and often credited the track athlete for inspiring her to play.

ADVERTISEMENT

After Gauff’s French Open win last year, Richardson posted on her IG Story, “@cocogauff amazing🥹😍.” In 2023, after Gauff won the US Open, her first Grand Slam title, Richardson took to her Instagram again, writing “Shine Lovely Shine,” in her Story.

Gauff’s family has a rich sporting history too. While her father played college basketball, her mother was a track heptathlete. Thus, the American star naturally has the instincts and athletic mechanism of a sprinter on the tennis court.

ADVERTISEMENT

When commentators connect her game directly to Richardson, it also shows how much tennis has changed. It’s not about hitting the ball fast and placing shots; it’s about seamless but explosive movement too, and Sha’Carri Richardson is one of the best examples of that.

The special mention of Sha’Carri Richardson during Coco Gauff’s US Open match shows how connected elite sports have become. Gauff’s fast movement on the court was the background. Richardson’s famous name gave the commentators the right words to describe top-level athletic ability.