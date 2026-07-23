US Women’s Organization Asks for Change in Olympics Following WTA’s Verification Tests

Earlier this month, the Women’s Tennis Association introduced a new eligibility policy requiring women athletes to undergo an SRY gene screening test. But the decision did not go well with many, as human rights advocates argued that s*x testing could unfairly target transgender athletes and athletes with differences in sex development. Now, ahead of the LA28 Games, a U.S. women’s organization is calling for further changes across the sporting world.

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The call comes from Concerned Women for America, which is urging sports governing bodies in the United States and on the international level to introduce similar testing requirements. According to the statement released by the organization on July 22, 2026, CWA called on major sports bodies, including the NCAA and Olympic organizations, to adopt mandatory gene testing policies.

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Penny Nance, CEO and President of Concerned Women for America, said, “Every sport governing body recognized by the United States, including the NCAA, and internationally needs to institute mandatory gene-testing as a requirement for athletes intending to compete on teams. Trans-identifying males have no place in women’s sports. It is inherently unfair for women to be forced to compete against men for spots on the team and during their events.”

The WTA’s new policy requires players competing in the women’s category to complete a one-time genetic screening test for the SRY gene. The gene is usually found on the Y chromosome and is linked to male sex development. The tennis organization said the screening was introduced as part of its eligibility process and would only need to be completed once during a player’s career.

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Nance further added, “It’s time for all sports to ensure fair competition, which means instituting this commonsense and noninvasive policy of gene-testing,” said Nance.

The WTA’s decision followed similar steps taken by other sports organizations. For example, World Athletics announced its SRY gene testing policy on 30th July, 2025. The regulations came into effect on 1st September 2025 ahead of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25.

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And now, as WTA introduced it. But it seems not every athlete is happy about WTA’s new policy. The decision has been met with mixed reactions from the sports industry, with some expressing concerns about the exclusion and others supporting the stricter criteria for women’s events.

WTA rule sparks debate among tennis icons

The tennis star, Billie Jean King, has called for a no-discrimination policy in the sport, after publicly opposing policies that exclude trans women from playing in the women’s division. Back in 2020, King made a statement: “There is no place in any sport for discrimination of any kind. I’m proud to support all transgender athletes who simply want the access and opportunity to compete in the sport they love…”

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On the other side, some sports figures have welcomed the WTA’s decision and supported stricter eligibility rules for women’s competitions. Tennis legend Martina Navratilova backed the WTA’s move, saying, “I am very happy that we at the WTA are clear that we are a women’s association and only women, as in females, can compete at the highest level of women’s tennis.”

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With the LA28 Games now on the horizon, the debate over sex verification in women’s sports is unlikely to slow down.