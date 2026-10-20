Tennis veteran opens up on nationality switch trend with Rybakina and Bublik in spotlight

Mikhail Kukushkin has watched Kazakhstan tennis grow from a small project into a known name in the sport. The former World No. 39 switched from Russia to Kazakhstan in 2008. Today, Elena Rybakina and Alexander Bublik lead the country’s tennis success.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

More Russian-born players now represent other countries. In a recent interview with CLAY, Kukushkin explained why he chose Kazakhstan when its tennis future remained uncertain. His story also shows how national support can help players find better opportunities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When I started in 2008, it was a very new project. A new federation with new people, but with a good plan. It wasn’t easy, because nobody knew what was going to happen or how it would turn out, but I believed in the project, because when I met Bulat Utemuratov, president of the federation, I understood that he had very serious plans for the future of tennis in Kazakhstan,” Kukushkin said in an interview with Clay.

Kukushkin decided to represent Kazakhstan in 2008. At that time, the country had only started building its tennis programme. Kazakhstan wanted to improve its tennis system and bring in players who could help the sport grow.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mikhail Kukushkin believed in the plans of Kazakhstan’s tennis federation and its president, Bulat Utemuratov.

Support from a country’s tennis federation can make a big difference to a professional player. Players need money for training, coaches, travel, and tournaments. A federation that invests in its players can give them better chances to improve and compete at a higher level.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kazakhstan’s later success also shows why Kukushkin believed in the project. Elena Rybakina, who was born in Moscow, switched to representing Kazakhstan in 2018 after receiving an offer from its tennis federation.

She won Wimbledon in 2022 and became one of the top players in women’s tennis. Rybakina has also explained that Kazakhstan believed in her and supported her before she became a major name in the sport.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Then the Kazakhstan Federation made me an offer and the decision was easier. I changed my citizenship to Kazakhstan because they believed in me and they offered. I was not so good when they offered. So they believed in me, and they’re helping me a lot,” Rybakina said, as reported by WTA.

Mikhail Kukushkin made his decision years before Rybakina became a Grand Slam champion. His experience shows how Kazakhstan started building its place in international tennis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kukushkin’s comments also show how much Kazakhstan has changed since 2008.

Very few people in the country knew much about tennis when Kukushkin first joined the project. Kazakhstan had to build its tennis system and increase interest in the sport almost from the beginning.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In 2008, almost no one played tennis here. Nobody knew anything about tennis; there was literally zero knowledge of the sport, its history or its tournaments, and we had to build everything practically from scratch. Thanks to Utemuratov, we have what we have now. It’s crazy, I still can’t believe it,” Kukushkin said.

Kazakhstan reached the Davis Cup quarterfinals multiple times, including in 2011, 2013–15, 2018 and 2021. Its women’s team also reached the Billie Jean King Cup Finals for the first time in 2022.

“We have a two-time Grand Slam champion and world No. 1. We have an ATP 250, we once had an ATP 500, and we’ve been very successful in the Davis Cup and the Billie Jean King Cup. We have Alexander Bublik too. The project was very good, and now the results are there for everyone to see,” Kukushkin continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rybakina’s Grand Slam success and Bublik’s rise have given Kazakhstan a much stronger presence in tennis. The country has also hosted international tournaments and achieved success in team competitions.

These results help explain why nationality switches have become a bigger topic in tennis. When a country invests in the sport, it can offer players better support and a chance to become part of a growing tennis programme.

Kazakhstan brought in players such as Kukushkin as part of its wider plan to develop tennis. The success of Rybakina and Bublik has helped the country gain more attention around the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Kukushkin’s comments do not mean that every player changes nationality for the same reason. He chose Kazakhstan because he believed in its plans in 2008. Other players have made their decisions based on their own needs, experiences, and opportunities.

Russian Tennis Stars Kasatkina and Potapova Have Also Changed Allegiance

Mikhail Kukushkin switched to Kazakhstan years before nationality changes among Russian-born players became a major topic. In recent seasons, several players have announced that they will represent other countries.

Daria Kasatkina announced in March 2025 that she would represent Australia after her application for permanent residency was accepted. She had been playing as a neutral athlete after restrictions followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an Instagram post, as reported by ABC in March 2025, Kasatkina wrote, “As part of this, I am proud to announce that I will be representing my new homeland, Australia, in my professional tennis career from this point onwards.”

Anastasia Potapova announced in December 2025 that she would switch to representing Austria from 2026 after receiving Austrian citizenship. She had reached a career-high ranking of World No. 21.

“As part of this, I am proud to announce that starting from 2026 I will be representing my new homeland Austria in my professional tennis career from this point onwards,” Potapova announced in December 2025, as reported by Bobbie Jackson on BBC.

Potapova’s decision added another well-known name to the list of Russian-born players who now represent other countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

These cases show why we should not treat every nationality switch in the same way. Some players move because another country’s tennis federation offers better support and opportunities. Others also consider their personal lives, residency and the restrictions they face in international sport.

Mirra Andreeva has also become part of the discussion about possible nationality switches.

However, this does not mean Andreeva has decided to leave Russian tennis. In January 2026, she said she had not considered changing her sporting nationality and had not received any offers.

“I didn’t even think about it. I know, for example, that Dasha Kasatkina changed her citizenship. Many tennis players have switched, but I’m going to keep playing as I am, I haven’t had any offers or anything like that,” Andreeva said in January 2026, as reported by KZ Sports.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her comments help separate confirmed decisions from speculation. Kasatkina and Potapova have announced their moves, but Andreeva has said that she has no plans to change her sporting nationality at present.

Still, the discussion around Andreeva shows how closely people are following this issue in tennis. As more players change the countries they represent, people may continue to speculate about other leading Russian players.

Kukushkin’s story shows how a player’s nationality switch can become part of a country’s long-term plan to develop tennis. When he joined Kazakhstan in 2008, the project was still new. Nobody knew how successful it would become.

Today, Kazakhstan has a much stronger place in international tennis. Rybakina’s Grand Slam success and Bublik’s achievements have helped the country gain worldwide attention. At the same time, the decisions made by Kasatkina and Potapova show that players can change their sporting nationality for different reasons.

Mikhail Kukushkin believed in Kazakhstan’s plans before the country achieved its biggest results. His experience gives us a better understanding of the nationality debate that has grown in recent years.

As tennis continues to change, a player’s country of birth is not the only part of the story. The support they receive, the opportunities available to them, and their personal circumstances can also influence which country they choose to represent.