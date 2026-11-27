With just under two years until the 2028 Olympics, the Los Angeles organizing committee should be focused on preparing the city to host the world’s biggest sporting event. Instead, its finances are becoming a growing source of concern. LA28 faces an accounting deficit of nearly $600 million, but what has raised even more eyebrows is the hefty compensation it pays its top executives, with some receiving close to $1 million. The spending has sparked criticism, particularly as taxpayers could eventually be left covering the losses if the Games fail to break even. Now, newly disclosed financial records have brought the committee’s spending and executive pay under fresh scrutiny.

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Los Angeles City Councilmember Monica Rodriguez was among those who reacted angrily to the revelations, calling the situation “This is outrageous and unacceptable.” She accused LA28 leadership of rewarding insiders with nearly seven-figure salaries and generous separation packages while its accounting deficit continues to grow.

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Rodriguez also questioned why ordinary residents and Olympic ticket holders should bear the consequences of the committee’s spending. “Meanwhile, Angelenos and ticket holders are left to pay the price,” she said in a statement reported by the Los Angeles Times. The concerns follow the release of LA28’s latest federal tax documents, which show that the nonprofit recorded $275.5 million in expenses during 2025 against just $42 million in officially reported revenue.

Its accumulated accounting deficit jumped from $362 million to $595 million in a single year. The figure has reportedly increased every year since 2017, putting the committee’s financial management under greater scrutiny. The executive compensation figures have added to the criticism. LA28 chief executive Reynold Hoover received $965,226 in compensation in 2025, while chief operating officer John Harper and chief financial officer Karen Sturges each received approximately $720,000 in compensation.

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However, the payments to former executives have raised even more questions. Former CEO Kathryn Carter received $975,000 last year despite leaving the organization in late 2023. She had already received nearly $2 million in 2024 under her separation agreement. Former chief legal officer Tanja Olano also received approximately $519,000 in 2025, while former chief external affairs officer Michelle Schwartz collected around $258,000. Both had left the organization in 2024.

The payments have become a particular point of contention because the public could ultimately be exposed to financial losses if the Olympics fail to generate enough revenue. Under the financial agreement for the 2028 Games, Los Angeles is responsible for covering the first $270 million in losses. California’s state government would cover the next $270 million, while any losses beyond $540 million would once again fall on the city.

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This arrangement means taxpayers could face a substantial financial burden if the Games fail to break even. However, the reported $595 million accounting deficit does not mean the city currently owes that amount. It is the actual losses from the Games, rather than the committee’s accounting deficit alone, that could trigger the public guarantees.

Eric Sheehan, an organizer with opposition group NOlympics LA, questioned why executives should receive such large payments when taxpayers could be responsible for covering the financial shortfall. “Should a nonprofit be able to pay people a million dollars if the city is the financial guarantor?” Sheehan asked the Los Angeles Times.

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He also pointed to the difficulties many Los Angeles residents face with everyday expenses, arguing that such compensation was hard to justify when people were struggling to afford food and rent. Despite the criticism, LA28 chairman Casey Wasserman has pushed back against concerns that the organization is heading towards a financial crisis.

“Given that we have received no money from any public sources and we have never borrowed a penny in our entire history, it’s clear we have a significant excess of cash for expenses today and on a going-forward basis,” Wasserman said. LA28 maintains that it has secured more than $2 billion in commercial contracts and sold upwards of six million tickets. The organization says much of its expected income has not yet been officially recorded because sponsorship and ticketing revenue cannot all be recognized immediately under accounting rules.

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Wasserman also defended the payments to former CEO Carter, explaining that they included bonuses she had already earned. He argued that spreading the payments over several years was more economical for the organization.

LA28 spokeswoman Jacie Prieto Lopez also defended the compensation packages, saying executive pay was consistent with comparable nonprofit organizations and reflected the scale and complexity of organizing the Olympic and Paralympic Games. However, questions about the committee’s spending are not limited to executive salaries. Its own officials have acknowledged that the cost of organizing the event is turning out to be higher than expected.

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LA28 faces mounting costs beyond executive salaries

Chief games delivery officer Shana Ferguson recently acknowledged at a conference in Switzerland that LA28 still needed to bring its expenses in line with revenue. “We’re not there right now to be completely honest with you,” she admitted, adding that the cost of staging the Games across Southern California, Oklahoma City and other parts of the country had been higher than expected.

Security is another major concern. Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell has estimated that protecting the Games could cost as much as $4 billion, far exceeding the initial federal allocation of $1 billion. The difference raises further questions about where the additional funding will come from and how much financial pressure the preparations could place on public resources.

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The committee has also expanded its workforce considerably, growing from 185 employees in 2024 to more than 900 today. At the same time, organizing competitions across several locations is adding to the logistical and financial demands. While Los Angeles will host most of the events, some competitions, including canoe slalom, are scheduled to take place in Oklahoma City.

Transportation funding is another issue that still needs attention. According to the Los Angeles Times, transit officials have secured commitments for only a small portion of the money needed for improvements such as special lanes and additional signage ahead of the Games. The financial records also show that AECOM, LA28’s official venue infrastructure partner, received $52.9 million for construction services in 2025. The company is involved in the design, planning, and management of Olympic venues, adding another major expense to the preparations.

With less than two years remaining, LA28 has several financial and organizational challenges to address.