TikTok’s Biggest Star Visits Youth Olympic Village Ahead of Historic Opening Ceremony in Dakar

With Senegal preparing to make Olympic history, excitement surrounding the 2026 Summer Youth Olympic Games in Dakar is reaching far beyond the sporting world. For the first time, an Olympic event will be held on African soil, putting the West African nation at the center of an international sporting celebration. Around 2,700 athletes are preparing to represent their countries, while Senegal is receiving support from some of its most recognizable personalities. Among them is TikTok sensation Khaby Lame, whose appearance at the Olympic Village brought a personal touch to the country’s historic moment.

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The social media star with around 163 million followers visited the Youth Olympic Village in Diamniadio on October 29, where he met Senegal’s young athletes and shared an emotional message ahead of the competition. “I’m really proud to be Senegalese. I’m really proud to have my people here,” he said. He also revealed that seeing the young competitors’ passion gave him strength and motivation of his own. “I see them with the fire in their eyes. They really want to win. They’re confident. So they give me strength too to keep going and to do good,” he added.

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For Lame, however, the occasion carried meaning beyond Senegal’s participation in the competition. “It means a lot for Africa. It’s a win for Africa because we never have the opportunity to host anything big like this,” he said. The TikTok star also acknowledged the scale of the occasion, adding that having an event like the Olympics in Senegal was a really big deal.

The TikTok star also had a message for the athletes, reminding them that winning medals should not be their only motivation. He urged them to stay strong, avoid developing a losing mentality, and give everything they had while representing Senegal. Above all, he wanted them to enjoy the experience, because, as he explained, having fun was the most important thing. His emotional connection to the occasion was hardly surprising, given his own journey from Senegal to international fame.

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Born in Mbacké, Senegal, he moved to Italy as a child and rose to international fame through his wordless comedy videos, in which he reacts humorously to unnecessarily complicated life hacks by demonstrating much simpler solutions. In March 2026, he was named an ambassador for the Dakar Youth Olympic Games, joining other prominent figures, including actor Omar Sy and Senegalese football captain Kalidou Koulibaly. Interestingly, Lame was not the only familiar face at the gathering.

Khaby Lame joins Senegalese sporting stars to inspire Youth Olympic team

Khaby Lame was joined by several Dakar 2026 ambassadors and sporting personalities during the visit, including Senegalese triple jumper Saly Sarr, Olympic swimmer Oumy Diop, Basketball Africa League president Amadou Gallo Fall and environmental activist Abdou Toure.

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Amadou Gallo Fall also used the meeting to deliver a message about the importance of preparation and giving everything in competition. “You should have no regrets later. As long as we have given our maximum effort, I think that is where it begins as an athlete. Prepare well, maintain discipline and go into competition leaving everything on the field,” he said. Senegalese triple jumper Saly Sarr also encouraged the young representatives to give their best and fight for medals while wearing their country’s colors.

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Lame, meanwhile, had a longer message for the athletes, reminding them that success should not be measured by medals alone. While recognising their ambition to win, he encouraged them to enjoy the experience, remain confident and appreciate the journey towards achieving their dreams. “Do not stop believing in your dreams, but do not become too obsessed with your dreams. Enjoy the journey towards those dreams,” he told the young competitors.

With advice from sporting figures and encouragement from one of the world’s biggest social media stars, the Senegalese athletes now have an opportunity to turn that support into performances on home soil.