American Teen Surpasses Usain Bolt, Noah Lyles by Dominating at World U20 Championships

America’s Tate Taylor is rewriting the record books. The 18-year-old has achieved something no sprinter in the 40-year history of the World U20 Championships had managed before… not even legends like Usain Bolt or Noah Lyles.

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The 18-year-old American saved his biggest moment for last. Anchoring the U.S. 4x100m relay on Sunday, Taylor powered home to complete a remarkable three-gold haul and helped the Americans clock a world U20 record of 38.16 seconds.

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That completed a week that hardly seemed real. Taylor won the 100m in a personal-best 9.94 seconds, followed it with a championship-record 19.83 in the 200m, then returned for the relay and delivered the final piece of history.

With Blake Hamilton, Dillon Mitchell and Kyler Brown alongside him, Taylor helped erase the previous world U20 4x100m record of 38.51. More importantly, he became the first athlete in World U20 Championships history to win the 100m, 200m and 4x100m at the same edition.

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Not only that, Taylor’s relay leg was impressive on its own. His 8.75-second anchor split surpassed Lyles’ previous mark of 8.77 for the fastest anchor split recorded at the championships, even as Bolt’s 8.65 remains out of reach.

But the medals tell only half the story.

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Taylor had already turned heads twice earlier this year. In January, competing in his first indoor 300m, the San Antonio Harlan High School standout stormed to 32.45 seconds at the VA Showcase. The time broke the U.S. high school indoor record of 32.64 set by Brian Herron in 2018. It was also faster than the 32.60 Noah Lyles had recently run.

Taylor’s explanation afterward was remarkably simple. “I trained hard for this. I prayed a lot for this,” he said.

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The teenager wasn’t finished chasing records. Three months later, he clocked 20.05 seconds at the Tom Jones Invitational, edging past Lyles’ high school 200m record of 20.09. By then, Taylor had stopped looking like a promising teenager and started looking like someone capable of changing the record books.

His rapid rise has now made people wonder.

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From where does Tate Taylor get all this confidence to shatter record-breaking performances week after week?

Tate Taylor’s confidence didn’t appear overnight. Behind the medals and record-breaking runs is a mindset he learned from his father.

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“My dad really got that mentality,” Taylor told Olympics.com a few days ago. His father’s message was simple: today’s best doesn’t necessarily stay the best tomorrow. “I know you’re up there now, but sooner or later… I’ll be there next,” Taylor recalled.

That belief has become part of Taylor’s approach to racing. He isn’t obsessed with chasing a number on the clock. The bigger target, he says, is what comes with it.

“Realistically, it’s not even times that I’m chasing,” Taylor said. “The motivation is the medals. The motivation is the titles. The motivation is the legacy that you leave behind.” That mindset was visible in Eugene.

In the 200m, Taylor didn’t merely win. He separated himself from the field, beating fellow American Blake Hamilton by 0.48 seconds. His 19.83 was just shy of Australian Gout Gout’s world U20 record of 19.67, which Taylor never got the opportunity to challenge head-to-head after Gout withdrew with a hamstring injury.

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Taylor then came back for the relay, where the pressure was different. This time, he wasn’t racing only for himself. He took the baton and had a record waiting at the finish. “We put the world on notice that the U.S. is going to be around for a long time,” Taylor said.

That statement may sound bold coming from an 18-year-old. But after the week he just produced, it is difficult to dismiss it.

The United States finished the championships with 24 medals, breaking the previous record of 22 set by the Soviet Union in 1988. The Americans also collected 12 golds, finishing just one short of their championship record from 2004. Tate Taylor’s three golds became the brightest part of that haul.

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And perhaps the most revealing part of his story is that he doesn’t view the medals as the destination. “In my eyes, I don’t necessarily see a point of success without a story,” he said. “What you leave along the way is the story, and that’s the legacy.”

For Taylor, the next chapter is already waiting. The San Antonio native will head to Texas Tech before turning his attention toward the 2027 World Championships in Beijing and, eventually, the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.