Another Jamaican Legend Dies After Track and Field’s Olympic Coach

For decades, Jeremiah ‘Jerry’ Reid seemed to belong to every corner of Jamaican sport. From cricket pitches to football fields and athletics tracks, he was never far from the action. Now, western Jamaica is mourning the loss of a man who spent much of his life helping others find their way in sport.

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Reid died at Cornwall Regional Hospital following a prolonged illness, leaving behind a sporting résumé that stretched across cricket, football, track and field, tennis, volleyball and swimming. But listing his achievements only tells part of the story.

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Reid was not just a competitor. He became a coach, referee, administrator and, perhaps most importantly, a mentor to generations of young athletes.

His love for sport began in his hometown of Montego Bay. As a young man, Reid represented St. James, Manchester, and Jamaica in cricket, while also playing football for St. James and Manchester. He represented St. James in athletics and swimming, refusing to let one discipline define him.

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Even age could not convince him to slow down.

Reid continued playing club cricket in St James into his mid-50s. Then, well into his 60s, he represented Jamaica at the Senior Caribbean Athletics Championships. It was the kind of longevity that became synonymous with his name.

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But eventually, Reid moved from competing to shaping the careers of others.

He coached football, cricket and tennis and also spent years as a football referee. His most memorable coaching achievement came in 1990, when he guided Jamaica’s Under-19 cricket team to its first West Indies Under-19 title.

Away from the scoreboard, his influence reached even further. Reid served as vice-president of the St. James Football Association and St James Cricket Association, while also holding a leadership role at Montego Bay Cricket Club, where he became a life member.

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In 2013, his contribution to the community received official recognition when he was presented with a Governor General’s Achievement Award for dedicated and meritorious service.

For Reid, however, the honor was never a reason to stop. “The award only gives me the drive to continue to get more involved,” he told JIS News at the time.

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He spoke about communities that needed help and his desire to assist wherever he could, adding that community workers did not always live long enough to see their efforts recognized.

That philosophy seemed to define the man…

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Born in Railway Lane in Montego Bay, Reid became involved in youth development from an early age. He organized sporting activities and football competitions across communities, including Salt Spring, Norwood, Barrett Town and Granville. Schools, hotels, and community organizations also benefited from his organizational skills.

His work extended beyond sport, too. Reid was involved with youth and community groups, helped with peace-management initiatives and assisted the St James Hospice in distributing food and clothing to people living on the streets of Montego Bay.

For the athletes he mentored, his impact was personal. Footballers, cricketers, tennis players, and swimmers across western Jamaica carried pieces of his guidance with them long after leaving his side.

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Jeremiah ‘Jerry’ Reid’s death comes almost a month after the demise of another Jamaican legend

Reid’s passing also comes at a painful time for Jamaican athletics. Just weeks earlier, the island lost another influential sporting figure, legendary sprint coach Stephen Francis, who died on July 4 at 64.

Francis spent decades building Jamaican sprinting from within, helping stars such as Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Asafa Powell and Shericka Jackson reach Olympic and world championship glory. He co-founded MVP Track & Field Club in Kingston in 1999, turning his belief in Jamaican athletes and Jamaican coaching into a lasting institution.

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His death left athletes struggling to describe the loss.

Shericka Jackson remembered Francis not simply as a coach but as a mentor and father figure. Asafa Powell, meanwhile, fought back tears while speaking about the coach who had helped transform his career.

Two men from different corners of Jamaican sport, yet their legacies share something important: they invested in people. Reid did it across generations and disciplines, often away from the spotlight. Francis did it from one of Jamaica’s most successful sprinting programs.

Now, with Reid gone, western Jamaica has lost another familiar figure who believed sport could be about more than winning. His medals, titles and administrative roles will remain part of the record, but his greatest legacy may be found in the people he encouraged, coached and helped along the way.