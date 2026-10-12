Bill and Hillary Clinton Make Another Special Appearance for Daughter at Chicago Marathon

For Chelsea Clinton, crossing a marathon finish line has become a family tradition. And at the 2026 Chicago Marathon, two familiar faces were waiting once again as the former first daughter completed another 26.2-mile challenge.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

More than 55,000 runners took to Chicago’s streets on Sunday, October 11, battling warm, muggy conditions and the demands of one of the world’s biggest road races. Chelsea, 46, crossed the finish line in 3:47:55, running alongside her friend Jen Koss. Her parents, former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, were there to celebrate the moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pair maintained a remarkably steady rhythm despite the heat, covering the first half in 1:53:10 before completing the second in 1:54:45. For Chelsea, however, the day was about more than another finish time. It marked her third World Marathon Major, adding Chicago to a growing list of races she has tackled since taking on her first marathon at 40.

Chelsea has plenty to balance away from running. She is a Columbia University professor, a bestselling author, the vice chair of the Clinton Foundation, and a mother of three. Yet she has continued to make room for long training runs and the demanding preparation that a marathon requires.

ADVERTISEMENT



Her Chicago performance also came with a purpose. Chelsea and Koss ran in support of Every Mother Counts, the nonprofit founded by her friend Christy Turlington to make pregnancy and childbirth safer for women in the United States and around the world.



Chelsea shared her excitement on Instagram after the race, writing, “Very proud to have run the Chicago Marathon today with Jen Koss, the very best running partner & friend.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She also thanked the marathon organizers, her family, and the runners who shared the course with them. Explaining why the cause mattered to both friends, she added, “Between the two of us, we have 7 children, and so are particularly honored to support @everymomcounts. It shouldn’t be dangerous to bring life into the world, and EMC works to improve maternal health everywhere, for everyone.”

The warm weather made the challenge tougher than Chelsea had hoped. Speaking to NBC Chicago after finishing, she admitted that she would have preferred cooler conditions. Still, the atmosphere helped her push through the difficult stretches.

“It was awesome. It’s a little hot,” she said. “I hoped it would be a little cooler, but there was so much enthusiasm, and look at how excited everyone is. So even on a hot day, it was pretty awesome.”

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked whether the spectators helped carry her through the final miles, Chelsea did not hesitate. “Oh my gosh, absolutely, especially at the end. When it was feeling really hot under the sun, the enthusiasm certainly carried me across, and I’m sure if you interviewed anyone else running, they’d say the same thing,” she explained.



Her latest finish continues a marathon journey that began with a personal goal rather than a pursuit of podiums. Chelsea first took on the 26.2-mile distance at the New York City Marathon in 2021, breaking the four-hour barrier with a time of 3:59:09. The race sparked a lasting connection with the marathon, bringing her back to New York in 2022, 2024, and 2025. After clocking 4:20:34 on her second attempt, she returned stronger in the following years, recording 3:45:51 in 2024 and 3:44:22 in 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chicago also followed an impressive outing at the Boston Marathon earlier this year. Running with Koss, Chelsea completed that race in 3:40:52, setting a personal best. And Boston offered another reminder that, regardless of the city, her parents have made a habit of being there when she reaches the finish.

This wasn’t the first time Chelsea Clinton witnessed support from her parents after a race

In April, Chelsea completed her first Boston Marathon and was greeted by Bill and Hillary on Boylston Street. Her father presented her with the finisher’s medal, turning the end of a demanding race into a family celebration.

ADVERTISEMENT



But Chelsea made sure the moment extended beyond her own achievement. She asked her parents to award medals to the police officers who had run alongside her during the race, and they did so.

The Boston performance was particularly rewarding. Chelsea covered the first half in 1:49:41 and the second in 1:51:11, finishing in a personal-best time on a course known for its challenging hills. She described the experience as an “amazing race” and said she had “so much fun out there,” according to the Boston Athletic Association.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her marathon ambitions, however, began years before either Chicago or Boston entered the picture. Chelsea has said she ran a little with her father during junior high and high school before becoming more consistent while studying at Stanford University. Even then, it took until she turned 40 to finally commit to the full marathon distance.



That first New York finish meant a great deal to her. In a 2021 interview with Runner’s World, Chelsea recalled how her children initially imagined that their mother might win the race. She explained that her real goal was simply to work hard and finish, using the experience to show them that difficult goals are worth pursuing even when winning is not the point.

Now, with Chicago added to her marathon résumé, that message continues to take shape through her own example. The clock may record 3:47:55, but the finish-line reunion with her parents offered a more personal reward. And when Chelsea considers another marathon, she already knows what she hopes will be waiting at the end: a cooler day, another challenge completed, and her family cheering her home.