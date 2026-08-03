“Bittersweet”: Former NCAA Star Returns to Track and Field After Traumatic Experience

For years, Ellie Wilson couldn’t bear to look at a running track. The place that had once given her purpose became a painful reminder of everything she had lost. This week, however, she walked back into the stadium, not just to compete, but to reclaim a small piece of herself.

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Wilson, a former university athletics champion while studying politics at the University of Glasgow, shared an emotional post on X after attending the Commonwealth Games. Alongside two photos – one from her days as an athlete and another of her watching the action from the stands, she reflected on what the moment meant after years away from the sport.

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“Athletics was once my whole world, but after being r–ed by a fellow athlete and reporting to the police, my track journey ended. For a long time I couldn’t even watch the sport. It’s bittersweet yet empowering returning to my home track for the Commonwealth Games as a spectator.”

The visit wasn’t just about revisiting old memories. Watching athletes compete reminded Wilson why she had fallen in love with athletics in the first place.

She admitted that seeing the races unfold reignited something inside her and left her longing to be back on the track again. She also wished the finalists well, saying she would be especially cheering for Scotland’s women’s 4x100m relay team after their impressive run to the final.

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That one post quickly sparked another question among fans: Could she make a comeback?

When one supporter said they hoped to see her racing again, Wilson revealed she had already taken a small step toward that possibility.

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She shared that she recently completed her first low-key track session in five years and felt much quicker than she expected. Although her longtime coach has now retired, she’s considering coaching herself and returning simply for the enjoyment of running.

Over the past few years, she’s embraced new hobbies – including tennis, ballet, and horse riding… but admitted that none of them quite replicate the feeling of sprinting down a track.

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Her return, however, carries a weight far beyond athletics. Back in 2017, Wilson’s life changed after she was se—lly assaulted by someone she trusted. What followed was a prolonged period of abuse that left her struggling to recognize the confident athlete she once was. Eventually, she found the strength to leave the situation and pursue justice.

That pursuit wasn’t easy…

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In 2023, the BBC reported that Wilson had secretly recorded a conversation with Daniel McFarlane, capturing him acknowledging his crimes. The recording later became key evidence in court. McFarlane was found guilty on two r–e charges relating to attacks that took place between December 2017 and February 2018 and was sentenced to five years in prison.

Even after the conviction, Wilson has said the legal outcome did not bring an end to her ordeal.

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Instead, she chose to waive her anonymity and became an outspoken advocate for survivors, pushing for stronger protections and greater accountability within universities. Following the case, Universities Scotland confirmed it had been working alongside Wilson and the Scottish government to explore additional measures aimed at improving student safety and wellbeing.

Coming back to her own case, because of ongoing legal restrictions, Wilson said she cannot publicly discuss everything she has experienced since reporting the crimes, but described it as a “never-ending nightmare.”

And that is what made her return to the Commonwealth Games so meaningful.

It wasn’t about medals or personal bests. It was about reclaiming a place that once held painful memories and finding joy there again.