“Brands Aren’t Charities”: Runner Supports The Times’ Harsh Reality of Track and Field Pay Issues

A medal does not always pay the bills. For many track and field athletes, that reality is becoming harder to ignore.

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British sprinter Toby Harries recently offered a glimpse into that struggle after winning European and Commonwealth silver without receiving direct financial rewards for either achievement. His story caught the attention of 40-year-old British runner John Beattie, who shared The Times article and offered his own take on why athletes can no longer rely solely on performances to attract sponsors.

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“Interesting article from @thetimes Here’s my take on this…” Beattie wrote before making his point clear: “Brands aren’t charities rewarding athletes just for being good. They are businesses and will want a return on their investments.”

For Beattie, social media has completely changed that equation. Athletes are no longer competing only against other athletes for commercial attention. They are also competing with influencers who may never get close to their times but have built audiences that brands can immediately tap into.

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“I see this in my own running. At 40, I can still beat 99% of the running influencers, yet many of them will get commercial opportunities that I don’t,” he explained.

Still, Beattie was not dismissive of the influencers. He acknowledged the work involved in creating content and building an audience, even if their success comes through a different route.

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His message was aimed more at athletes who expect performances alone to open commercial doors.

“[Today’s] athletes simply have to accept that if they want to be paid, that taking social media seriously is part of the job,” Beattie wrote. “If they refuse, then there are a thousand influencers who will gladly do so instead.”

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That argument becomes easier to understand when Harries’ situation is put into perspective.

Despite being one of Britain’s successful relay runners, Harries told The Times that his recent medals had brought little financial reward.

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“I’ve got a Commonwealth silver medal and a European silver medal, and I’ve made nothing from it,” he said. “I love competing for my country. The sad thing is you can’t pay the bills with pride and honor.”

Harries is supported through British Athletics’ World Class Programme, receiving a £22,000 ($29,811) tax-free grant. But training expenses – including travel, coaching, and physiotherapy – can consume around £1,200 ($1,626) every month.

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Other athletes face an even steeper climb.

Ben Jefferies, Harries’ relay teammate, previously worked full-time at Western Illinois University while pursuing his athletics career. After leaving that job to focus entirely on running, he has relied on prize money, small sponsorships, and help from friends and family.

His eighth-place finish at a Diamond League meeting brought him $1,000. For a sport accustomed to celebrating million-dollar deals in other disciplines, that figure sounds modest. For Jefferies, it helped cover food and supplements and “really, really kept me afloat.”

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The problem becomes even more obvious when sponsorship enters the picture.

Harries, who was previously sponsored by Nike, said he was once told by a major brand that he was “too old” at just 26. He believes the biggest contracts are increasingly reserved for Olympic and world medalists or athletes with enormous social-media followings.

“For the level that I’m at, you might be running really well at European and world stage, but you’re not world-beating,” Harries said. “You’re better off being world class at social media and a bit of a crap athlete than being a world-class athlete and crap [at] social media.”

Beattie, however, sees another side to the changing landscape…

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“Athletes have never had more control over their own destiny than now,” he wrote. Social media allows competitors to build their own audiences, tell their stories, and create commercial value without waiting for a governing body, shoe company, or agent to make the first move.

That opportunity matters because financial uncertainty can follow athletes even after their competitive careers end. And guess what? Beattie, Harries, and Jefferies aren’t the only ones to raise this issue.

American Olympian also provided a reality check about the same

American Olympian Freddie Crittenden recently highlighted that reality after moving into teaching. When a middle-school student questioned why an Olympian was now working at a school, Crittenden shared the exchange online.

“Nothing more humbling than a middle schooler asking you why you’ve made the life choices you’ve made,” he joked, adding that “Pro athletes (most at least) retire…….. and still gotta get a job.”

Crittenden had previously worked at GameStop, in warehouses, and as a substitute teacher while pursuing his athletics career. Reaching the Olympics did not suddenly remove the need for a regular income.

And even athletes promised substantial payments have recently faced uncertainty.

Grand Slam Track athletes were reportedly still waiting for money owed to them despite founder Michael Johnson saying he had “got the athletes paid” following the organization’s financial crisis. GST eventually filed for bankruptcy, with millions reportedly owed to creditors, including athletes.

All of it points to the same uncomfortable reality: elite track and field can deliver medals, records, and unforgettable moments without guaranteeing financial stability.

Beattie believes the answer is not necessarily to abandon the sport or blame brands. Instead, athletes may need to embrace the tools now available to them.

“It will require patience and persistence,” he wrote, “but like the influencers have shown, it is possible to build an audience, tell stories, and provide value that brands would start to notice.”

For today’s athletes, being fast may still be the first requirement. But increasingly, being able to turn that speed into a story may be what keeps the career sustainable.